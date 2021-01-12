WATCH NOW: Wind energy process that could power Danville and Pittsylvania County bring training program to New College Institute

“Why did Dominion start with a two-turbine project?” Larson asked. “The company felt too much was untested with no domestic supply chain and a lack of regulatory practices.”

In other words, much of what is on the drawing board now will be built in untested waters—at least in the United States.

European countries have been committed to wind energy projects that would easily put the U.S. three decades behind, but with their expertise, the project off the shores of Virginia’s coast is being build with the intention of constructing a state-of-the-art project.

“We have leased a 112,800-acre site that is 27 miles off Virginia Beach,” Larson said.

On that site, a 12 megawatt pilot project has already been constructed and is in operation, providing enough energy to power 3,000 homes.

“Phase II will provide 2,640 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power up to 660,000 homes,” said Larson. “NCI and others have tremendous workforce development and the hiring will be primarily done by Dominion Energy’s prime and subcontractors.”

Larson warned businesses doing business with Dominion that they had better be prepared to hire the credentialed students coming out of programs like the one set to start at NCI.