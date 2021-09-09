'We've got brawls in the school.' Parents question Danville superintendent over security at GW.

Hairston said she felt good about the school system's security plan and added that parents who want to know more can come and walk the halls with the principal.

Parent Michelle Trainor asked what the consequences were for children involved in altercations.

Hairston responded that punishment can range from a three-day suspension to expulsion.

"It just depends on the child and the circumstances," she said.

During the meeting, another parent described the video of the fight in the gym like being at home watching a boxing match. There was no teacher or security there, she pointed out.

"There was nobody there to say, 'stop,'" the parent said. "Where were the teachers? Where was security?"

Hairston reiterated that security has been re-designed.

"You should never have had to re-design it," the parent responded. "It should have already been in place."

During the meeting, principals talked about activities and programs for the school year.