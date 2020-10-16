'What we have to do is learn how to live with it,' interim Danville superintendent says of bringing students back to classrooms

As of Friday, Danville had 437.4 total new cases per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days — a figure that is more than 200 cases higher than the framework’s threshold of being considered at the highest risk. That same dashboard reports that Danville has a 9.5% positivity rate of tests taken with in the last 14 days, which puts the city in the “higher risk” category just below “highest risk.”

Danville’s percent change in new cases per 100,000 residents during the last seven days compared to the previous seven days was listed as minus 30.5%, putting the city in the “lowest risk” category, which provides some measure of optimism.

Chaney recognizes that these figures, and other data points they track, can fluctuate by the day, but they still play an important role in the division’s processes.

“At the end of the day, we sit around the table and look at the totality of the picture in what we’re going to do, and we think the kids need to come back,” he said. “It’s about the kids, it’s not about us. It’s about the kids, and some of them are struggling, and we think it’s best — we’ve got to try to put these kids back in the classroom. And we think we have the best plan we can come up with.”