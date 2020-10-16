'What we have to do is learn how to live with it,' interim Danville superintendent says of bringing students back to classrooms

The decision to reopen Danville Public Schools starting Nov. 9 came with some collective reservations, but ultimately the school board and division personnel believed that their confidence in their safety plan superseded the potential risks that come with bringing students back to classrooms.
In her recommendation to the school board Thursday evening, Interim Superintendent Catherine Magouyrk made note of the many considerations that went into it — including student and employee safety, community health data and student academic achievement and overall emotional health, among others.
The online-only option is still available to students.
But she and other school personnel have long believed that their COVID-19 mitigation strategies are sensible and effective enough to warrant bringing students back into classrooms.
“We don’t know when this is going to end,” she told the school board prior to its vote, “and what we have to do is learn how to live with it and be safe so that our kids can have a future.”
Shortly after that comment, the school board approved Magouyrk’s recommendation for a phased return by a 5-2 vote. School board members Tyrell Payne and Philip Campbell both voted against the recommendation, citing their concerns regarding the region’s continued struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I understand that maybe some students are not learning as much as they could face-to-face,” Campbell said Friday. “I just couldn't see putting the health issue on the back burner against the learning issue.”
Phased re-entry
The phased re-entry plan calls for kindergartners and students in first, second, third, sixth, ninth and 12th grades to return to their schools on Monday, Nov. 9. The K-third grade students will attend school every weekday save for Wednesdays. The other grades will return on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction each week.
On Monday, Nov. 16, students in all other grades will return on the same A/B schedule. Wednesday will be remote for all grades.
Students assigned to the extended day alternative program will attend face-to-face Monday through Thursday.
The timing of this plan, Magouyrk said, allows some of the school division’s facilities to be used as polling locations during the first week of November. But more importantly, it introduces the students to their school’s procedures so they can know what to expect upon the start of the second semester on Jan. 19. To bring students back in January with no prior knowledge of what to expect may complicate matters and compromise the school division’s safety plan, she said.
“If we start in November, we can assimilate our kids in a slow, methodical way,” Magouyrk said.
Families will be sent a survey in late November to decide which style of learning students receive in the second semester. This allows students who experienced in-person learning for a short while to revert back to virtual if they’re not comfortable, and it allows virtual students to choose in-person instruction if they feel like they need more guidance.
On that last point, Magouyrk said that the school division must invest the time to enhance the virtual learning experience for those students. Among her chief concerns when considering her recommendation was the prevalence of students who are already behind academically and are at risk of falling even further behind because they are not responding well to virtual learning.
“Regardless of what we decide tonight,” Magouyrk said before the vote Thursday, “whether we go face-to-face or we don’t, we’ve got to do something for our students who remain virtual, because they are struggling.”
Magouyrk also noted the financial struggle some families are facing — reporting that about 240 K-eighth grade students are in child care or virtual learning centers with parents receiving discounts on those costs through CARES Act funds from the city.
Although the timing of the schools’ reopening before Thanksgiving is meant to be strategic, Campbell still expressed concern that it could do more harm than good.
“You’ve got families coming together for Thanksgiving from all over the United States, and then you’re going back into school on Monday,” he said. “I think that’s another risk.”
He also voted against the recommendation because of his long-held belief that students should have temperatures checked before getting on the bus and not just when they arrive at schools. Additionally, he’s worried for teachers or other staff members with preexisting conditions who will be asked to be in schools.
Support Local Journalism
Payne lobbied for the idea of waiting to bring students back until the start of the second semester.
“It just sits not easy with me right now to bring them back before January,” he said.
Taking everything into consideration
In the event of a positive case appearing in one of the city’s schools, William Chaney, director of safety and security, said he will notify the local health department and then immediately start contact tracing.
He also spoke of his desire to have transparency when it comes to the school division’s preparedness and response.
“We will always let the school know and the parents of that school know,” he said.
Danville schools are still considered locations at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to data compiled by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Friday, Danville had 437.4 total new cases per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days — a figure that is more than 200 cases higher than the framework’s threshold of being considered at the highest risk. That same dashboard reports that Danville has a 9.5% positivity rate of tests taken with in the last 14 days, which puts the city in the “higher risk” category just below “highest risk.”
Danville’s percent change in new cases per 100,000 residents during the last seven days compared to the previous seven days was listed as minus 30.5%, putting the city in the “lowest risk” category, which provides some measure of optimism.
Chaney recognizes that these figures, and other data points they track, can fluctuate by the day, but they still play an important role in the division’s processes.
“At the end of the day, we sit around the table and look at the totality of the picture in what we’re going to do, and we think the kids need to come back,” he said. “It’s about the kids, it’s not about us. It’s about the kids, and some of them are struggling, and we think it’s best — we’ve got to try to put these kids back in the classroom. And we think we have the best plan we can come up with.”
Magouyrk also called it a success that the city’s preschool students have been attending school since late August and there have been no reported cases of COVID-19. She said that comes, in part, from the commitment of the students to cooperate, and she hopes to see that continue with older grades.
“We’re going to be probably one of the few school systems in the state that the masks don’t come off when kids are 6 feet apart in the classroom,” she said.
Chaney reiterated that point by saying help from the parents and students, along with the community at large, will play an important role in ensuring safety for everybody.
“If the students help us and do what they’re supposed to do, the plan’s even stronger,” he said.
Difference of opinion
Kim Roberson, president of the Danville Education Association, which represents the city’s teachers, is glad to have a safety plan in place, but she reports that some teachers are still not comfortable with returning.
“The plan is detailed, and there are protocols in place for cleaning, etc., but teachers are nervous about reopening,” Roberson wrote in an email. “It’s understandable when you consider there have been COVID cases in neighboring school systems.”
On the other side of the argument, reopening schools at this time seems to be the logical course of action.
“The school board has been tasked with making a difficult decision that may not be popular with all but is in the best interest of our students,” Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs said in a statement.
Following the vote on Thursday, school board member Brandon Atkins used his allotted time for personal remarks to confirm his reasoning for voting in favor of the reopening plan.
“There are still lots of people who don't necessarily agree with our decision, and I respect that,” he said. “The concerns and fears are real on both sides. I just, in the end, just feel like the students who need us most are seeing us least, and that concerns me.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!