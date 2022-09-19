Whitmell Farm-Life School class of 1961 reunites
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of Sept. 9 — about a month into the new school year — the Danville Police Department was notified of 20 general incidents reported at GW. That amounts to one-third of the total number — 60 — reported for the whole of the previous school year.
Averett University announced Thursday a partnership it hopes will drive a digital ecosystem on a course to become carbon neutral.
This year, full-time enrollment is up 5.15%, from 1,262 to 1,327, the school reported in a news release this week.
On Monday, the Danville school landed in the top 25 of 2022-23 Best Regional Colleges in the South in a list released by the U.S. News & World Report.
In a time-honored tradition, Averett University hosted a pinning ceremony for the first cohort of students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Scie…
Students entering George Washington High School now must walk through metal detectors after a gun was found in the book bag of a 15-year-old this week.
A 15-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School in Danville.
But even with the small elevation in scores, those numbers lag far behind neighboring Pittsylvania County and the state average. The county exceeded state standards in all subjects.