Whitmell Farm-Life School class of 1961 reunites

Members from the class of 1961 from Whitmell Farm-Life School met for their 61st reunion Saturday evening in the fellowship hall of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Dry Fork. A total of 40 attended including 21 classmates including (seated, from left) Carolyn Wood Rakes, Judie Adkerson Dodson, Syble Yeatts Nuckols, Helen Herndon Leonard and Joan Herndon Pittmon; (second row) Dr. Barry Farmer, from Dothan, Alabama, Bonnie Holley Thompson, Sandra Holley Yeatts, Patricia Payne Burton, from Daleville Marie Myers Marlowe, Austin Bartee, from Waterloo, South Carolina and the Rev. Johnny Adkins from Locust Grove, Georgia; (back row) Randy Arnn, Tommy Richardson, from Williamsburg, Frank Wyatt from Greensboro, North Carolina, Wayne Arnn, Ronald Melton, Bobby Brown and Danny Bartee. Not pictured, but present at the reunion were Jean Adkins Foster and Lois Jones Well.

 Contributed photo

