With 22 cases in Danville Public Schools, health coordinator explains procedures for students, staff

With 22 cases of COVID-19 in Danville Public Schools — an increase of 14 since last week — health coordinator Renita Townes outlined procedures in place for students and staff members at Thursday night's Danville School Board meeting.

Townes said employees infected by COVID-19 will be required to provide documentation of a positive test and will have their health care managed by a personal physician or the health department. Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will also be required to show proof of a positive test and be under the care of a physician or the health department.

Anyone testing positive will not be allowed to return to school until they have been released by a physician.

For students who are out of school due to COVID-19, they will receive a referral for the virtual academy within 24 hours with instruction beginning within two days, Townes explained.

Contact tracing is being conducted at each school under the supervision of the school nurse. Once a positive case is identified, the school nurse will notify the health coordinator and respective principals. Parents will then be notified there is a positive case within their child's school.

