With 24 cases in Danville Public Schools, health coordinator explains procedures for students, staff

With 24 cases of COVID-19 in Danville Public Schools — an increase of 14 since last week — health coordinator Renita Townes outlined procedures in place for students and staff members at Thursday night’s Danville School Board meeting.
Townes said employees infected by COVID-19 will be required to provide documentation of a positive test and will have their health care managed by a personal physician or the health department. Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will also be required to show proof of a positive test and be under the care of a physician or the health department.
Anyone testing positive will not be allowed to return to school until they have been released by a physician.
For students who are out of school due to COVID-19, they will receive a referral for the virtual academy within 24 hours with instruction beginning within two days, Townes explained.
Contact tracing is being conducted at each school under the supervision of the school nurse. Once a positive case is identified, the school nurse will notify the health coordinator and respective principals. Parents will then be notified there is a positive case within their child’s school.
The school system keeps current cases updated online. As of Friday afternoon, 21 students and three staff members had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. A student and staff member also had been exposed.
Eleven of the cases among students are at George Washington High School.
School Board member Philip Campbell voiced his concern regarding class sizes within the district. Superintendent Angela Hairston said the average class has about 14-18 students, with a few classes having 20 or 22. Hairston explained the larger classes are being housed in larger rooms that allow for the 3 feet of social distancing space between students.
Campbell then asked Townes if she thought having more students in the classrooms was safe for the students.
“What I do feel is that they would be safe as long as the mitigation strategies are in place and are working,” she said. “That’s the key.”
The current mitigation strategies in place include desk shields, masks worn by everyone on school property and the 3 to 6 feet of social distancing. Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized often, she said.
Averett University is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the student center’s multipurpose room located at 351 Townes St. They will offer the Moderna, Pfizer and possibly Johnson & Johnson vaccines to all students, employees and members of the community. Pre-registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
