With Averett agreement, less time for a law degree

Averett University inked an agreement Wednesday eliminating some hurdles for students wanting to obtain a law degree.

The Danville-based university is partnering — for the first time — with Appalachian School of Law in Grundy to provide two new educational pathways. Representatives from both schools signed the partnership agreement Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to partner with Appalachian School of Law to bring a structured, seamless path to our students who want to pursue their law degree,” Averett University President Tiffany Franks said in a statement. “This partnership is a shining example of how two student-centered institutions are working together to fulfill workforce needs and demands, including those in rural communities, as well as provide upward mobility to diverse students through financial assistance and clear pathways for progress.”

The agreement has two possible paths for students. In a three-plus-three dual-degree program, Averett pre-law students who meet certain qualifications will spend three years at Averett in undergraduate study and receive their baccalaureate degree upon completing the first year of law school, the university explained in a news release.

