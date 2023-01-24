 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

With help of state-of-the-art mannequin, DCC students take part in simulated birth delivering a 'realistic experience'

  • 0

It's expensive to raise kids in today's world, but there's a whole other cost for bringing them into it.  Emily Taylor was charged $30,760.51 by the hospital after giving birth to her son Maddox in November 2020.  "This is just overwhelming, really," she said. "It's funny looking back how stressful I'm looking at this now and I'm like no wonder I just threw my hands up. You have all of this in front of you, and it's too much."Her insurance covered the majority, leaving Taylor and her husband to foot the remaining $1,096.26. But the bills didnt stop there. "In May of 2022 so my son's 18 months old I get a $1,200 bill in the mail, and it was dated his birthday, when he was in the hospital," Taylor said. By this point, Taylor thought all her bills were paid off, so she reached out to the hospital with questions. But she didn't get any answers.  "They said, 'Oh, these are Maddox's hospital charges.' And that was all I was told, so I asked for an itemized receipt, and all that was on there was 'hospital charges,'" Taylor said. SEE MORE: Hospitals Are Now Required To Post Costs Online, But Most Haven'tAfter inquiring about it, the hospital ended up waiving that charge.  But there were plenty of others like the $5,800 they were charged for the nursery they couldn't use because Taylor had tested positive for COVID that remained. "'When he's born, will not be permitted to use the nursery.' Completely understandable. But the hospital still charged her for it and refused to subtract it from the total.  Taylor's story isn't uncommon.  The average out-of-pocket cost for charges associated with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care have reached almost $3,000 in the U.S. and that's if you have insurance. But it wasn't always this way.  "Any little thing from a tissue, to a Tylenol, to a woman's induction, to the use of a baby's heart monitor all these things are being upcoded and charged to the maximum profitability of the hospitals, whereas before it used to be a blanket price," Patient Rights Advocate Founder Cynthia Fisher said.SEE MORE: The Cost Of Having COVIDChildbirth costs have been rising since the early 2000s. Experts point to a lack of price transparency as the key reason. "As long as hospitals and insurance companies are hiding prices, then the consumer is harmed because they can charge whatever they want. And by today's runaway costs of health care, the greed has run amok," Fisher said.In 2021, the price transparency rule was implemented, requiring hospitals to post the prices of procedures, like childbirth, online. But it's estimated only 16% of hospitals are following suit. Until they all abide by the rule, experts say hospitals are still obligated to provide that information to patients who call and ask. That way, they can guarantee the price ahead of time and avoid a pileup of surprise bills later on. After her own experience, Taylor's main advice is double-check every charge. "Go through, line by line. Know what you're being charged and be able, if there's an issue, to speak up for yourself," she said.

On Jan. 20 at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mom — affectionately known as Letitia — gave birth to a healthy baby girl as Danville Community College nursing students and administrators looked on.

SIM Mom is a state-of-the-art childbirth simulator mannequin who recreates the process for second-year nursing students prior to their clinical rotations in a real obstetrical setting.

During the simulated birth, students check pain levels and monitor blood pressure, fetal heart rate and contractions. Jennifer Goodman served as the simulation coordinator, working in the control room during the demonstration. Jennifer Bowen and Shelby Rigsby facilitated the exercise for the students at the bedside.

DCC

Danville Community College students pose with SIM Mom, a state-of-the-art childbirth simulator mannequin who recreates the birthing process.

"As our students progress through the program, we want to ensure that they feel educated and confident in any scenario they find themselves in, whether during clinical education or post-graduation,” Bowen said. “Simulations like this one allow students to witness childbirth for the first time from the nurse perspective without the pressures of being in a real-life delivery room setting.”

People are also reading…

As the simulation progresses, students experience the realities of actual childbirth as the SIM Mom mannequin projects realistic sounds like heavy breathing, pain responses and vocalizations.

DCC

During a recent simulated birth with SIM Mom, a state-of-the-art childbirth simulator mannequin, students perform tasks like check pain levels and monitor blood pressure, fetal heart rate and contractions. 

“It’s a very realistic experience,” Goodman said. “The students receive feedback from the SIM Mom Mannequin in real time from vocalizations and vital signs. As they receive this feedback, they are coaching breathing, pushing, and ultimately, the students deliver a SIM baby.”

The SIM Mom Childbirth Simulator Mannequin was purchased for DCC’s nursing program in 2022 by the Danville Community College Educational Foundation using $60,000 in funds from a generous alumni donor.

“Nursing simulators have become very expensive and without the continued investments made at the DCC Educational Foundation by our donors, the student learning opportunity that we witnessed today would not have been possible,” said Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement for DCC and executive director of the DCC educational foundation.

For more information about the Nursing Program at Danville Community College, visit www.danville.edu/nursing-programs.

For more information about tax-deductible giving and the DCC Educational Foundation, visit www.danville.edu/foundation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DCC expands mental health services

DCC expands mental health services

Danville Community College has partnered with TimelyMD, a virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, to offer students free a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark wins coveted Bocuse d'Or culinary competition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert