With labs spaced out and more individual tasks, DCC adjusts to life in pandemic

Donnie Dalton is a hands-on learner.
He says virtual classes would be a struggle.
Because he's enrolled in the HVAC program at Danville Community College, he still gets to attend in-person instruction.
His program — HVAC means heating, ventilation and air conditioning — is one of the exceptions to virtual learning at this technical-focused school amid a growing shift to online education during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the in-class environment is much different and follows strict guidelines set by DCC in what's dubbed the "UKNIGHTED: 6 Feet Apart" reopening plan. (The "unknighted" is a play on the college's knight mascot.)
“Our faculty and staff have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to balance the needs of our students, and the need to prioritize health and safety,” Jacqueline Gill Powell, president of DCC, said an an email to the Danville Register & Bee.
One student and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, since the college reopened in July. In all instances, the Pittsylvania Danville Health Department ruled no other students or employees of the college were exposed. The last positive test was more than a month ago on Aug. 5.
The college has a website devoted to coronavirus information for students and employees that also includes details on positive cases.
Less on campus
Even with fewer students on the grounds because so many classes are online, enrollment in general has taken a hit, with about 400 less this fall compared to 2019.
Last year, there were 2,813 students signed up for fall semester. As of Tuesday, there were 2,379.
DCC has seen dips over the years — there was a nearly 300-student drop from 2017 to 2018 — but officials didn't immediately respond to a question asking if the downturn was attributed to the pandemic or restrictions.
On the flip side, Dalton decided to enroll in DCC on a path for a new career because of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Coming out of the workforce where my job was affected by a slowing market, I have stayed positive," he said, while not specifying where he worked previously.
Dalton said with all of the precautions in place he's not worried about the coronavirus on campus. He pointed that, just by using common sense and following many of the guidelines drilled into the American consciousness over the past few months, the campus is safe for those who are healthy.
More space, less teamwork
Those students on campus for technical and workforce training labs are seeing a much different and socially distanced experience.
Elliot R. Baynes, who teaches air conditioning and refrigeration, has made adjustments to accommodate a new spaced-out learning environment.
"The biggest difference is that they are physically further away from each other as where in the past they would sit side by side," he told the Danville Register & Bee.
Baynes said he splits lab sessions into two sections, so the students aren't close together.
"We use to work in pairs for lab assignments, and now it’s more of individual lab work," he said.
The technical classes that require students to work with equipment like welding, automotive repair, graphic imaging and electronics are the exception to the rule at DCC. The majority of other classes are taught online. Also, while some public-facing personnel are back on campus, many others are still working remotely.
With more time to establish a safe teaching environment, DCC was able to offer the in-person experience for the fall. By contracts, when the pandemic escalated in the spring, the college abruptly switched to an online-only environment, a jolt for students used to class life centered around an ink-splattered printing press or sparks flying from a welding machine.
"Last spring when we first went to online classes the biggest adjustment was for our students to go from hands-on to virtual in a very short time frame," Baynes said. "With students starting this fall, at least they were more mentally prepared for some online classes, and if they are recent high school graduates, then they had online classes last spring in high school."
Noting that quick switch, Powell also praised the planning process to bring some students back on campus.
“I'm so proud of our quick, seamless transition to fully online classes during the uncertain times we experienced in the spring, and of the hard work and planning it took to partially reopen our campus on July 1," she said.
Message of safety
Signs all around campus remind students and staff members of the new pandemic-era rules. For instance, a logo with a face mask over a knight reinforces the on-campus mask mandate.
In general, students, employees or guests of DCC are asked to self-monitor and self-screen before each time they come to campus, according to a 39-page reopening plan. A weekly email reminds workers and students of the self-check.
When asked about the overall attitude of students adhering to the regulations, including wearing face masks, Baynes indicated there were no problems with his students.
"They are just very happy to be able to have face-to-face interaction, especially since our program is more hands on than lecture based," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!