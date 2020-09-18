With labs spaced out and more individual tasks, DCC adjusts to life in pandemic

Elliot R. Baynes, who teaches air conditioning and refrigeration, has made adjustments to accommodate a new spaced-out learning environment.

"The biggest difference is that they are physically further away from each other as where in the past they would sit side by side," he told the Danville Register & Bee.

Baynes said he splits lab sessions into two sections, so the students aren't close together.

"We use to work in pairs for lab assignments, and now it’s more of individual lab work," he said.

The technical classes that require students to work with equipment like welding, automotive repair, graphic imaging and electronics are the exception to the rule at DCC. The majority of other classes are taught online. Also, while some public-facing personnel are back on campus, many others are still working remotely.

With more time to establish a safe teaching environment, DCC was able to offer the in-person experience for the fall. By contracts, when the pandemic escalated in the spring, the college abruptly switched to an online-only environment, a jolt for students used to class life centered around an ink-splattered printing press or sparks flying from a welding machine.