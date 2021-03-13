With messages of hope, Averett alumni speakers eye better days Founder's Day event held in virtual fashion

As a first-generation college student and the eldest of almost two dozen cousins from both sides of her family, Hairston said she didn’t know how difficult college could be with the ambitious schedule she had selected for herself. What she did know is that she had to set an example.

“I’m forever indebted to the professors and support staff here at Averett College, now Averett University, because you changed the lives of so many of my cousins and siblings because they knew if I could finish, they could finish.

“The only reason I was able to finish is because someone cared,” she continued. “I will never forget that…because you changed the lives of so many in my family.”

Nester, a two-time Averett graduate and the final alumni speaker, shared a similar sentiment of gratitude.

“Averett made an impact on my life beyond anything tangible through the things I learned and the friends I made, and the fun I had,” she said.

Nester is a 20-year educator with Pittsylvania County Schools. She currently serves as the English department chair, Interact sponsor and newspaper advisor at Tunstall High School.