Danville Community College President Jerry Wallace’s dog, Ace, was the star of the show Tuesday morning.

Although the Yorkiepoo is often out and about with Wallace, this particular event helped DCC launch a new literacy campaign.

Ace is also the subject of a new book to do just that.

The college debuted its new children’s book — “Ace the Mighty Conquers Knight School” — at the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Brew event hosted at Links Coffeehouse in the River District.

Wallace and DCC spokesperson Faith O’Neil, who handles public relations and marketing, wrote the book together as part of a literacy project.

It delivers a message that obstacles can always be overcome with perseverance and grit.

It’s set — appropriately — in a “far-off” kingdom and reveals the dream of Ace: to become a knight at knight school.

The knight theme ties directly with DCC, considered to be the “home of the knights.” That harkens back to the days when it was called Danville Military Institute and had a gothic-inspired castle-style building. Although that structure was demolished decades ago, its influence continued. Before a new student center was built, “The Castle” was a snack shop and gathering place for students.

Now, the bookstore sports the castle name.

“Danville Community College is committed to providing quality, comprehensive education, workforce programs and services to promote student success and enhance business and community partnerships,” Wallace said in a statement Tuesday morning. “This project is another example of how we are partnering with the community to embrace education and promote literacy.”

The book — and perhaps even Ace himself — will be featured on an Elementary School Book Tour planned this fall starting in Pittsylvania Public Schools.

“Often in the community college setting, we find that students question their ability to succeed in obtaining their higher education goals, often before they are even enrolled,” O’Neil said in a statement. “We hope that our local elementary school students will not only enjoy hearing the story and reading the book, but we hope that they will take away the important message that with hard work and persistence, goals can be achieved.”

Ace isn’t the only familiar star in the book. Carlyle Ramsey, a longtime president of DCC, is featured as the “Wise Wizard Carlyle.”

“We are so excited to share this project with the elementary schools across our service region,” Wallace said. “It is a unique opportunity for us to connect with our K-12 partners and support the community in a positive, fun, impactful way.”

The book may be purchased at the Castle Bookstore on the DCC campus starting Sept. 1 and can be viewed online at www.danville.edu/AceTheMighty.