'You can do anything,' former DCC president tells 515 graduates

“When you came to DCC, you only had a dream,” Muriel Mickles, interim president of Danville Community College said to the 515 graduates and friends assembled for DCC’s 55th commencement exercises on Saturday.

“Now you have hope and the promise of a better future,” she said

As dictated by tradition, the students were led into graduation by associate professor of air conditioning and refrigeration Mark Bryant, faculty marshal, who carries the college mace as a symbol of the professor’s role and preeminence at modern institutions of higher education.

Following the processional, Malachi Morris, a 2018 graduate from DCC’s precision machining program, performed a rendition of the United States National Anthem on saxophone.

There were 203 honor graduates in the 2021-22 academic year, meaning they earned their degrees with a grade point average of at least 3.2.

“You're the future physicians, nurses, attorneys, elected officials,” DCC President Emeritus Dr. Carlyle Ramsey said during his keynote address. “You can do anything, and we can't wait to see you succeed in those roles.”

Ramsey encouraged the assembled students and guests to learn from history and lead by example.

“‘Commencement’ means beginning,” he said. “This isn’t the end, it’s a beginning.”

From the college’s three honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Phi Chapter, National Technical Honor Society and Alpha Beta Gamma Honor Society, 37 student members graduated Saturday.

DCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services Cornelius Johnson next called upon DCC’s Student Government Association Vice President Eben Leigh to recognize the SGA Teacher of the Year: instructor of developmental mathematics Mary Motley.

Johnson then presented the college’s annual Stephanie L. Ferguson Medallion of Courage award to Lakeisha Harden.

Graduation scholarship recipients were recognized by Shannon Hair, vice president of institutional advancement and development and executive director of the DCC Educational Foundation.

Commencement activities concluded with the movement of tassels from right to left on the students’ mortarboards, followed by cheering and thunderous applause from the gathered friends, family, and community.

“We are celebrating you and your achievements,” Mickles said. “And I hope that you will savor this moment for the rest of your lives.”