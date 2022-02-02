Elderly man dies in Cascade house fire

An elderly man died in a Tuesday night house fire in the Cascade area of Pittsylvania County.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a call about a home ablaze at Apostolic Drive, county spokesperson Caleb Ayers reported.

“On arrival, the firefighters observed the structure was 50% engulfed in fire,” Ayers wrote in a news release. “Firefighters had information that an elderly male lived in the residence.”

Firefighters found the body of “a deceased elderly male in the residence” while performing search and rescue operations, Ayers said.

“The Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department, Pittsylvania County Fire Marshals, and investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, as well as the cause of death of the deceased, whose name is being withheld until the Medical Examiner can make a positive identification,” he wrote in an email.

Crews from Cascade Fire and Rescue, Bachelors Hall Fire and Rescue, Brosville Fire and Rescue and Tunstall Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

No other details were immediately available.