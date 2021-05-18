 Skip to main content
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Ringgold
RINGGOLD

Fire on Bennie Drive

An elderly woman was rescued from a house fire at 2508 Bennie Drive in Ringgold on Sunday afternoon.

 John R. Crane, Register & bee

RINGGOLD — A fireman and two neighbors rescued an elderly woman from a house fire in Pittsylvania County.

The kitchen fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bennie Drive in Ringgold, said Ringgold Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Neal.

“There was heavy smoke rolling out of the back of the house,” Neal said Tuesday.

The agency’s first private unit arrived at the home within three or four minutes after the fire was reported, and found two neighbors trying to get the woman out of the house, Neal said.

Luckily, they were able to deliver the woman, who was believed to be in her 80s, to safety, Neal said.

“They were able to get her out without her getting injured,” Neal said.

The American Red Cross offered assistance, but the woman is staying with relatives, he said.

The occupant had been cooking food in an air fryer cooker when she raised the top and sprayed seasoning into it. After putting the top back down, she walked down the hallway and came back to discover flames extending from the backsplash board and up the wall and into the attic, Neal said.

Firefighters from Kentuck and Blairs provided aid.

Crews approached the blaze with an interior attack to extinguish the fire and used about 100 gallons of water, Neal said.

There were about 30 personnel on scene and firefighters were there for about an hour and a half, Neal said.

“We had to vent the house,” he said. “The house received extensive smoke damage. The fire was contained in the kitchen area.”

The kitchen sustained fire damage and the home is currently uninhabitable but can be repaired, he said. The blaze caused about $20,000 worth of damage to the home, Neal estimated.

No one was injured.

A man and a woman at the porch of the home Tuesday morning would not speak to the Danville Register & Bee.

