Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Ringgold

RINGGOLD — A fireman and two neighbors rescued an elderly woman from a house fire in Pittsylvania County.

The kitchen fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bennie Drive in Ringgold, said Ringgold Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Neal.

“There was heavy smoke rolling out of the back of the house,” Neal said Tuesday.

The agency’s first private unit arrived at the home within three or four minutes after the fire was reported, and found two neighbors trying to get the woman out of the house, Neal said.

Luckily, they were able to deliver the woman, who was believed to be in her 80s, to safety, Neal said.

“They were able to get her out without her getting injured,” Neal said.

The American Red Cross offered assistance, but the woman is staying with relatives, he said.

The occupant had been cooking food in an air fryer cooker when she raised the top and sprayed seasoning into it. After putting the top back down, she walked down the hallway and came back to discover flames extending from the backsplash board and up the wall and into the attic, Neal said.

Firefighters from Kentuck and Blairs provided aid.