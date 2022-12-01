 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Electrical issue blamed in Danville house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

A Thursday morning fire blamed on an electrical issue damaged a Danville home.

The Danville Fire Department responded to 2035 Westover Drive at about 8:30 a.m. to find fire coming from the front part of the house, a news release reported.

Everyone was outside the home when crews arrived.

"The home had extensive damage to the room where the fire originated from and extension into the attic and second floor," fire officials wrote in the release.

Fire

Crews with the Danville Fire Department battle a blaze Thursday morning at 2035 Westover Drive.

The cause was electrical in nature. The Danville Fire Department responded with four engine companies, a ladder company, two fire marshals, a safety officer, a command unit and additional support vehicles, the news release stated.

Danville police helped with traffic in the area and provided safety on the scene.

People are also reading…

The Danville Life Saving Crew responded with an ambulance, a medic unit and a support vehicle. The crew also provided medical support for the fire department and for the occupants along with drone coverage for the scene.

The utility department controlled the electricity and gas going to the house.

It wasn't clear how many residents were displaced.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William condemns 'unacceptable' comments made by royal aide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert