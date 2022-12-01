Electrical issue blamed in Danville house fire

A Thursday morning fire blamed on an electrical issue damaged a Danville home.

The Danville Fire Department responded to 2035 Westover Drive at about 8:30 a.m. to find fire coming from the front part of the house, a news release reported.

Everyone was outside the home when crews arrived.

"The home had extensive damage to the room where the fire originated from and extension into the attic and second floor," fire officials wrote in the release.

The cause was electrical in nature. The Danville Fire Department responded with four engine companies, a ladder company, two fire marshals, a safety officer, a command unit and additional support vehicles, the news release stated.

Danville police helped with traffic in the area and provided safety on the scene.

The Danville Life Saving Crew responded with an ambulance, a medic unit and a support vehicle. The crew also provided medical support for the fire department and for the occupants along with drone coverage for the scene.

The utility department controlled the electricity and gas going to the house.

It wasn't clear how many residents were displaced.