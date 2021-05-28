 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn Dam in Pittsylvania County awarded safety grant
0 comments
editor's pick

Elkhorn Dam in Pittsylvania County awarded safety grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elkhorn Dam in Pittsylvania County was one of 57 around Virginia awarded grants for safety and flood protection.

The dam, located in the Java area of the county, will receive $30,400 to repair, replace or install a low-level draining device or siphon system, the Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday.

The department regulates more than 2,500 dams and most are privately owned, a news release stated. Staff members help owners stay within state regulations. 

“National Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31 and, as we reflect on this day, it’s important to remember that flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard,” Clyde Cristman, director of the state department, said. “These matching grants will help make communities safer and more resilient to the extreme weather we are experiencing more frequently because of climate change.”

In all, $726,000 in grants were awarded.

—From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does our galaxy taste like?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert