Elkhorn Dam in Pittsylvania County awarded safety grant

Elkhorn Dam in Pittsylvania County was one of 57 around Virginia awarded grants for safety and flood protection.

The dam, located in the Java area of the county, will receive $30,400 to repair, replace or install a low-level draining device or siphon system, the Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday.

The department regulates more than 2,500 dams and most are privately owned, a news release stated. Staff members help owners stay within state regulations.

“National Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31 and, as we reflect on this day, it’s important to remember that flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard,” Clyde Cristman, director of the state department, said. “These matching grants will help make communities safer and more resilient to the extreme weather we are experiencing more frequently because of climate change.”

In all, $726,000 in grants were awarded.

