Emails show HR office at Danville's Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute expressed concerns over guidance that asymptomatic employees keep working

The human resources office at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville expressed concerns about making employees who tested positive for the coronavirus show up for work if they were asymptomatic, according to emails between officials at the facility.
An Aug. 4 email from SVMHI Chief Operating Officer Robin Crews told those employees to continue their work routine, incorrectly citing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if they had the disease but were asymptomatic. But in emails on Aug. 5, a person in the human resources office corrected Crews.
"I am concerned about the referenced CDC recommendation for known asymptomatic positive cases to remain at work using PPE," human resource officer Donna Donahue wrote in an email to Crews. "If we knowingly require asymptomatic positive persons to work and they spread the virus [think breakroom], then we have OSHA responsibilities to consider."
But it wasn't until nearly two weeks later — on Aug. 17 — that SVMHI reversed itself and told employees who test positive but are asymptomatic not to return to work.
A voice message left for Crews was not returned Thursday.
The Danville Register & Bee obtained the emails through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which oversees SVMHI.
In one of her Aug. 5 emails, Donahue attached a CDC report discussing the spread of COVID-19 from pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic persons.
"Thanks for this information," Crews responded. "It's much appreciated and informative!"
In another email, Donahue responded that the recommended guidelines referred to by Crews were for workers who may have been exposed to a person with suspected or positive COVID-19, not employees who tested positive but were asymptomatic.
"I don't believe that is for workers that have tested positive," Donahue wrote.
According to the CDC's website, health care personnel who are not severely immunocompromised and who were asymptomatic during their infection can return to work after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test.
"I hope you don't think I am 'out of my lane' when I send this information to you," Donahue wrote to Crews. "My concern is for the facility's liability and the safety of all the clients and workers."
Crews again expressed appreciation for the information.
"I need to ensure we're doing the 'right things' by the rules and no one can do it alone," Crews responded that day. "Keeping me informed is welcomed!!! Thanks!"
However, it wasn't until Aug. 17 when Crews updated the policy for workers who test positive for the disease but are asymptomatic.
"Staff who test positive for COVID-19 should not report to work," she wrote Aug. 17. "Instead, you should seek medical attention and isolate from others."
This change of policy came three days after the Register & Bee reported on her original email and noted that it contradicted CDC guidelines.
Of the change, state department of behavioral health spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham said via email Thursday: "SVMHI leadership became aware that they had shared incorrect guidance with staff when it was brought to their attention by colleagues, and later by [department] staff, and worked to correct that in a timely fashion. We take the health and safety of both staff and clients at our facilities very seriously, and will continue to work with SVMHI to make sure that all future communications are clear and consistent with CDC, VDH, DBHDS COVID-19 guidelines."
Crews, in the Aug. 17 email about the policy change, wrote that no confirmed positive cases reported to work at SVMHI.
"All confirmed positive COVID-19 positive staff have not reported to work and are following [Virginia Department of Health] and PCP guidance," she wrote.
Cunningham on Thursday confirmed the statement, noting that no staff members with positive results have been permitted to work during the course of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Still, Crews goes on to say in the email about the policy change that "SVMHI has been implementing this practice throughout the COVID outbreak," a seeming contradiction of her Aug. 4 email which told employees to report for work if they are positive but asymptomatic.
In another email on Aug. 5 from an employee whose name is redacted from documents obtained by the Register & Bee, a worker tells Crews they would like to know the status of their COVID-19 test results and expresses fear about not knowing them.
"I can't speak for anyone else, but assuming increases my already high anxieties," the employee wrote.
Crews had told employees that only those who test positive would be given results and that those who didn't receive them could assume they were negative.
"Certainly, that's reasonable," Crews responded to the employee. "However, we'll prioritize those testing positive first."
