Emergency repairs ordered for U.S. 58 bridge in Pittsylvania County following tractor-trailer crash

Emergency repairs were ordered after a tractor-trailer crash damaged railings of a U.S. 58 bridge last week over Sandy Creek in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. March 25, Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Richard Garletts told the Register & Bee.

The big rig — operated by 55-year-old Negash Yosef, of Richmond — was traveling east on U.S. 58 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and then struck the bridge, Garletts reported. After crossing the bridge, it ran through the median and crossed the westbound travel lanes and hit a tree.

Yosef, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t injured. State police have charged him with failure to maintain lane.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has installed a temporary traffic barrier along the left side of the bridge, VDOT spokesperson Len Stevens told the Register & Bee. Traffic is restricted to the right line.

An inspector deemed to damage to the railing on the passing lane as an emergency repair. Stevens stressed the decking of the bridge was not damaged.

The repairs “will not close the whole bridge,” Stevens said. This is the same area that suffered damage from Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.

That’s when torrential rain from the tropical system triggered intense flash flooding and washed away the road near the bridge on both sides of the highway. The eastbound bridge — the same one currently damaged — was repaired first and handled all traffic for months while the other side of the road was properly fixed.

On Wednesday, workers were observed starting the repair process. Stevens didn’t immediately know how long it would take to make the repairs, but a VDOT alert online suggests the delays will last through at least 5 p.m. Friday.

A financial estimate on the damage also wasn’t available.

