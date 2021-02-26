Empty Bowls fundraiser feeds a need to raise awareness of hunger issues in Danville area

This year there's no soup or gathering of local supporters, but the fight against hunger continued with a fundraiser for a Danville food pantry.

God’s Storehouse took part in the international Empty Bowls on Friday — and will again Saturday — in an effort to raise awareness for world hunger.

Beneath overcast skies on a chilly Friday morning, attendees lined up at the front door with tickets in hand for the food pantry’s seventh annual fundraiser. For $20, donors could purchase colorful handcrafted bowls, made by the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and art students from George Washington High School.

Attendees also could buy raffle tickets and enter a chance to win items, all of which were provided by the Danville community. Handcrafted quilts and small coffee tables, puzzle boards and local artisan goods were available to be won by ticket-holders. All proceeds went to God’s Storehouse.

In years past, soup would be served to those who purchased bowls, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, local establishments including Olive Garden, Frank’s Italian Restaurant and Joe and Mimma’s provided vouchers instead. God’s Storehouse also limited ticket-buyers to certain time slots and held a maximum of 20 attendees in the facility to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.