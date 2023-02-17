The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser — a symbolic endeavor to highlight hunger challenges in the Dan River Region — will return next week.

God’s Storehouse will host the ninth annual event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at the food pantry's location at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is a collaborative effort between God’s Storehouse, local artists and local restaurants. A simple meal of soup and bread or crackers will be served as a reminder that many people throughout the region are facing hunger.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at God’s Storehouse, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall or online through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $25 the week of the event.

The event is sponsored by the Danville Register & Bee, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, First National Bank and Optima Health.

Each ticket holder will be able to choose a locally made handcrafted ceramic bowl to take home with them from the event. The bowls have been made by Jonathon Scollo along with other artists from the Swanson Studio at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History; George Washington High School art teacher Frances Viden; and students at George Washington High School and Galileo Magnet School.

Ticket holders will also have an opportunity to participate in a silent and chance auction during the event.

“We are so excited to welcome our community back into the building as we did before the pandemic because the Empty Bowls event shows exactly who we are and what we do in this community,” Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse, said. “Every week we provide food to our neighbors that need it and by inviting people into our space that may not usually visit our facility, we are asking them to remember that our mission cannot be filled without their support. Our hope is that the empty bowls people take home remind them to share their bounty throughout the year.”

In Danville, 1 out of every 4.7 residents lives in poverty. In Danville and Pittsylvania County combined, there are more than 13,000 people that suffer from food insecurity.

Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.

“Without donations from community members, local stores, faith communities and businesses we would not be able to keep our pantry ready for every need,” Harris said. “This community is such a blessing to us and to our customers, volunteers and staff. With our outstanding volunteers and continued support through fundraisers like this one, we will continue to serve as long as we are needed.”

God’s Storehouse works throughout the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities to collect food, distribute food resources to those in need, promote nutrition, and connect customers to local resources with the help of the local faith-based community, businesses, schools, and volunteers.

To learn more visit www.godsstorehouse.org.