End of one of Danville's electric contracts has uncertain effect on customers

"It would be presumptuous to make that call without knowing the outcome of the study," Grey said during an interview Monday.

Officials also are not sure what the increase in transmission costs will be, he added.

"We don't know what other increases may reduce the savings," Grey said.

The residential electric rate is 0.1176 cents per kilowatt-hour, which means the average cost for a customer's use of 1,000 kilowatt hours is $117.60, Grey said.

As for the city's electric-power portfolio, that 17% gap after Dec. 31 will be partly filled by solar projects the city has in Pittsylvania County (making up about seven to eight of those percentage points). Danville Utilities will get the remainder of that share from the market, Grey said.

"The rest of it will be bought on the market for whatever remaining needs we have on the hourly market," Grey said.

Danville Utilities has solar projects operating in Kentuck and Whitmell. Another solar project in Ringgold is expected to be up and running in November, Grey said.

The city is either a buyer or seller on the market based on Danville's demand during a given hour, Grey said.