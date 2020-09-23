Enrollment drop in Pittsylvania County Schools could have severe financial impact

About a month into the school year, the enrollment figures at Pittsylvania County Schools continue to be a looming concern.
The district built its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in anticipation of serving 8,197 students. But as of Sept. 16, the latest date that the county school system tracked the numbers, the average daily membership stood at 7,924 students.
That represents a shortage of 273 students, a number so grand that it would have a drastic impact on the school division’s budget for next year.
For the current school year, Pittsylvania County Schools receives an estimated $6,736 in state funding per pupil. To not have 273 students accounted for in the average membership would result in a loss of more than $1.8 million from the state toward next year’s budget.
“This is a pretty big cut,” Superintendent Mark Jones said. “It’s a very tight budget anyway.”
In an attempt to mitigate the effects of that potential loss, Jones said the district’s finance department has implemented a number of cost-saving measures — an effort that began before the end of the last school year.
For starters, Pittsylvania County Schools ended the 2020 fiscal year with $1.59 million in savings due to lower costs of utilities and transportation, said Tracey Worley, the division’s director of finance.
“We also began to watch our spending and hold on to some money, not knowing what 2021 was going to look like,” Worley added.
That surplus of funds, under normal circumstances, would be returned to the county, but the board of supervisors approved a request this summer for those funds to be carried over into this year’s budget to further assist with preparation for operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then began the work to find ways to save money in the current year’s financial plan.
Worley said that by putting off various maintenance projects and having very few or no increases in operations expenses or salary raises, the district was able to put another $1.54 million in contingency along with the carryover funds.
“That sets us up nicely to handle what we’re dealing with, but we still have a lot of issues,” Jones said. “You think with a budget as big as ours, about $95 million, you’ve got to have some contingency in your budget in case things happen, like you have a roof that begins to leak or something big happens that you’ve got to spend a good amount of money on. We’ve done a lot of things to prepare for this year ahead of time.”
That roughly $3.1 million in contingency is a good start toward savings, but Jones added that some of it may also go toward some COVID-19-related expenses, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, software or computer needs and additional staff salaries.
The district’s CARES Act funds continue to go toward those needs, but this contingency money could also be earmarked for those same costs.
The average daily membership count that determines a school district’s funding is based on the average enrollment from Sept. 30-March 31, Jones said. So it is possible that the figure could improve between now and then, which would go a long way toward easing the concerns about the loss of funding.
But as it stands, the gap between students expected and students enrolled presents a concerning outlook for the future financial health of the school division.
“Losing that number of pupils, that kind of deficit can undercut your entire budget,” said Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, which represents the area’s teachers. “It’s scary when you’re losing that amount of money. It ultimately affects your teachers, it affects the way you’re able to provide instruction.”
The school division has been in contact with local legislators about potentially using last year’s average daily membership figure as the basis for next year’s school funding. Such a proposal was sent through Virginia’s General Assembly by Frank M. Ruff Jr., who represents Senate District 15, which includes parts of Danville, Pittsylvania County and some surrounding areas.
Senate Bill 5069 was passed by indefinitely by an 8-6 vote on Sept. 2, however, by the Finance and Appropriations Committee — a decision that allows for reconsideration at a later meeting. If no further action is taken, the bill dies.
Where have the children gone?
There is no shortage of possibilities for where the children missing from the average daily membership count could have gone.
School divisions are likely to see families moving out of the district each year, but there’s no telling how many moved away this particular summer — potentially in search of a school or district that offered in-person learning.
After originally committing to face-to-face instruction to start the year, Pittsylvania County Schools reversed course late in the summer and decided to start virtually. The first day of in-person learning for kindergarten through third-grade students is scheduled for Monday.
Because of the abrupt change in plans, families may have tried to find an alternative learning environment for their children.
Jessica Jones said she’s heard of several families opting for transfers to Danville Public Schools or to area private schools.
Danville, it should be noted, committed to nine weeks of virtual learning to begin the school year, but there is an option to resume in-person instruction earlier if local COVID-19 data improve. Danville Public Schools built its 2020-21 budget in anticipation of serving 5,410 students, according to Anne Moore-Sparks, the district’s community outreach and business partnership specialist. As of Sept. 10, the figure stood at 5,519.83 — an increased enrollment of more than 100 children. It is unclear, however, if any of those students transferred in from county schools.
A survey of area private schools shows they haven’t experienced drastic increases in enrollment — though many of them fielded phone calls expressing interest after Pittsylvania County announced its virtual start.
“Overall Chatham Hall experienced increased interest this summer, including two applications from students previously enrolled in Pittsylvania County schools,” Chatham Hall Chief Communications Officer Beth Stefanik wrote in an email. “These two girls ultimately did not enroll with us.”
Hargrave Military Academy also did not enroll a significantly higher number of students this fall, said Bill Bell, the school’s director of marketing.
At Heritage Academy, which serves preschoolers through middle schoolers, Administrative Assistant Holly St. John said the school capped itself at about 68 students this year so that classes could promote physical distancing.
“We’ve definitely had a lot of phone calls, but we haven’t been able to accommodate very many,” she said. “It depended on the class and whether we could add another student safely in there or not.”
Similar limitations in size and spacing also prevented Sacred Heart Catholic School from accepting many new students looking for in-person instruction.
“We had calls of interest,” Principal Kira Kania said, “but the reality is that we really couldn’t take a lot of kids.”
Westover Christian Academy Administrator John Cline also said his school has not been a popular landing place for transfers from the county.
“We’re not a big part of that,” he said.
Each of the five area private schools offered in-person learning to start the year, but collectively, they have not taken in many of the Pittsylvania County Schools students.
Another possibility would be an increase in homeschooling or families requesting a religious exemption from sending their children to public school.
For example, Danville Public Schools, Moore-Sparks said, has 181 homeschool students this year, which is an increase of 40 students from 2019-20. Religious exemptions are not common in Danville, but eight have been granted for this academic year.
Pittsylvania County Schools officials did not respond to repeated requests for homeschooling or religious exemption data for the current school year. But according to Virginia Department of Education records from 2019-20, the county had 297 students receiving instruction at home along with 163 other religious exemptions.
Whether those figures increased or not remains to be seen. If they did, that could be the most reasonable explanation for why this gap in enrollment is as large as it is.
