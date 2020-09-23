Enrollment drop in Pittsylvania County Schools could have severe financial impact

Senate Bill 5069 was passed by indefinitely by an 8-6 vote on Sept. 2, however, by the Finance and Appropriations Committee — a decision that allows for reconsideration at a later meeting. If no further action is taken, the bill dies.

Where have the children gone?

There is no shortage of possibilities for where the children missing from the average daily membership count could have gone.

School divisions are likely to see families moving out of the district each year, but there’s no telling how many moved away this particular summer — potentially in search of a school or district that offered in-person learning.

After originally committing to face-to-face instruction to start the year, Pittsylvania County Schools reversed course late in the summer and decided to start virtually. The first day of in-person learning for kindergarten through third-grade students is scheduled for Monday.

Because of the abrupt change in plans, families may have tried to find an alternative learning environment for their children.

Jessica Jones said she’s heard of several families opting for transfers to Danville Public Schools or to area private schools.