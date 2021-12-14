Environmental work underway at old White Mill pedestrian bridge in Danville

The 100-year-old covered bridge over the Dan River that connected mills at Dan River Inc. is on its way to becoming a pedestrian bridge for users of the Riverwalk Trail.

Environmental work on the 966-foot structure has been underway since Nov. 1.

"Our contractors have removed the asbestos pipe insulation inside of the bridge," Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee via email Monday. "They should finish scraping the lead paint this week and will then begin removing the metal side panels."

Waco Inc., whose corporate headquarters are in Richmond, is the contractor performing the $1.08 million rehabilitation of the bridge.

The project's cost is being covered by a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Development Assistance Fund and $587,140 from New Market Tax Credit money through Danville Community Development, Bobe said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes a “brownfield” as a property in which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

Completed in 1921, the bridge connected Dan River Inc.'s White Mill, which was built the same year and housed the mill's weaving operations, to yarn mills on the north banks of the river — also known as the Long Mill property, Bobe said.

The environmental work is the first phase of renovating the pedestrian bridge and should take about 90 days to complete, Bobe said.

"Once the environmental remediation is completed, we will work together to engage an architecture and engineering first to help design the bridge and how it will connect to the trail," Bobe said. "We will ensure that residents will be able to provide input on the final design of this structure."

Besides removing environmental hazards from the bridge, the rehab work will also improve the view of the river, Bobe added.

Waco is providing supervision, labor, materials and equipment for the following work for removal of asbestos and lead removal/encapsulation:

Removal of asbestos pipe wrap with pipes staying in place;

Removal of all windows containing asbestos glazing;

Removal of all asbestos pipe wrap debris found in the rolling cart and on the floor at the north end of the bridge;

Removal of the roof containing asbestos roof sealant;

Removal of the metal exterior walls containing lead painted plaster;

Encapsulating the lead paint found on the metal truss structure.

Neither funding nor a project timeline for full renovation of the bridge has been determined, Bobe said.

As for the White Mill property, the IDA and the Madison, Wisconsin-based Alexander Company in May signed a memorandum of understanding for a $62.5 million commercial and residential venture — under a joint 424 Memorial Drive LLC — for the White Mill property.

The IDA owns the White Mill property, which is 600,000 to 700,000 square feet.

424 Memorial Drive LLC will retain control of the property, and the White Mill building will be divided into three individually-controlled sections, with 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces.

