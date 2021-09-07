Essel Propack set to receive up to $660,000 in incentives

Bobe said she did not yet know how many jobs were added or how much money was invested by the company.

“We are working with the company to finalize the numbers,” she said.

Once the city finds out those figures from Essel Propack, Danville officials will then request the appropriate amount of money from the Tobacco Commission, Bobe said.

“We hope to confirm the final numbers with the company in the very near future,” she said.

However, based on preliminary data, it looks like the company exceeded its investment obligation, Bobe added.

Under an agreement, Essel Propack would make its investment and create the additional jobs over three years. The jobs would pay an average of $45,000 to $47,000 annually.

Hair and beauty care products and pharmaceuticals are driving a lot of growth, Parag Chaturvedi, the India-based company’s head of operation in the United States, told the Danville Register & Bee in December 2018.