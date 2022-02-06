Even with cases dropping in Danville, Pittsylvania County, 'there is still much work to be done'

It appears the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reached the peak of the omicron wave on Jan. 14, averaging 237 new COVID-19 infections per day.

Daily caseloads have been dropping since, following similar encouraging signs around Virginia and the nation.

But one key metric has yet to budge: the transmission rate.

Simply put, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus is still spreading uncontrolled.

"Until we see community transmission levels reach the 'Low' level and remain there for a period of time, there is still much work to be done," Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "Vaccination clinics and testing events will continue to be scheduled within the communities in order to continue tracking the data with the goal of reaching lower transmission levels throughout the state."

Currently, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 116 new COVID-19 cases per day. To put that into perspective, it's in line with the peak of the January 2021 wave and above the 78-case high point in the summer wave, a surge caused by the delta variant.

Health experts have concluded the omicron variant — an altered version of the novel coronavirus — on average doesn't cause as severe of impacts as previous strains. However, the sheer number of individuals infected easily outweighs that. The variant caused a surge of hospitalizations locally in January. There were 25 new COVID-19 deaths added last week alone.

There are two main figures used to calculate how COVID-19 is spreading in an individual community: case and positivity rates.

The case rate is based on a formula that puts all localities on a 100,000-population scale to give health experts a pulse at the local level.

It's "a standard population rate which makes comparisons among localities of different population sizes more meaningful (e.g., rural vs. urban)," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, explained to the Register & Bee on Friday.

The equation calculates the new cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Saturday the case rate was 911 in Danville and 810 in Pittsylvania County. Anything over 100 indicates COVID-19 spread is high, according to Scarborough. The goal is to be in the low range of fewer than 9 cases per 100,000.

"This helps us all follow the rise and eventual fall of the disease burden in any locality/community," Spillmann said.

Percentages

It's a similar situation with the positivity rate.

"Percent positivity is the number of positive cases identified among all those officially tested and reported, then multiplied by 100%," Spillmann explained. "Ideally, below 5% denotes a low level of disease burden among that population."

On Saturday, the positivity rate was 36% in Danville and 38% in Pittsylvania County. That means more than 1-in-3 people who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.

"It is a very local metric and can be followed over time (longitudinally),” Spillmann said.

Those figures only represent the results sent to the department of health. Most at-home tests aren't reported, meaning the infection numbers are likely higher.

The entire state of Virginia remains in the highest possible category for COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. In these areas — and even localities in the lower tier of substantial — the federal agency recommends residents wear face masks for indoor public spaces.

Testing this week

Locally, the health department will offer free PCR testing — polymerase chain reaction, known as the gold standard of tests — this week in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The program — Increasing Community Access to Testing — is conducted through the CDC and aims to bring testing to underserved communities, a news release reports.

“Our health districts are fortunate to be able to partner with integral agencies and organizations at the forefront of vital public health initiatives,” Spillmann said. “It is through these partnerships that we are able to bring necessary healthcare services, such as COVID-19 testing, to those locations most convenient and accessible to meet the needs within our community.”

Monday's session is set from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Sovah Health Danville Medical Park located at 101 Holbrook St. in Danville. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

To schedule a test, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/Danville_VA_16357.html. Walk-ins also are welcome and will be accommodated as time and supply allow.

