Even with drop in cases, unvaccinated unvaccinated leaves threat for summer surge of COVID-19

Virginia's daily vaccination rate is dropping rapidly, making the number of unvaccinated individuals large enough to cause worries for researchers at the University of Virginia.
But those worries are mixed with optimism as things are looking up in the commonwealth with dropping daily caseloads. During the past week, daily infections have declined 28%, the UVa Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday.
With fewer cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths also keep falling.
Also, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has moved out of a slow-growth trajectory. However, neighboring West Piedmont Health District is now one of three across Virginia experiencing a slow growth of cases. That district includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.
"Despite these successes, the number of vaccine doses administered is rapidly declining, with a greater decline in first doses than in second doses," researchers wrote in Friday's report published before Gov. Ralph Northam lifted the state's mask mandate. The report also doesn't mention the Center's For Disease Control and Prevention's announcement Thursday that vaccinated people — for the most part — can ditch their mask.
The vaccination slowdown is happening across all areas of the state, even Northern Virginia that boosted one of the highest counts of residents who have received COVID-19 shots of protection.
"In order to increase the number of vaccine doses administered, Virginia has been working to ramp up its outreach efforts," researchers said in the report.
"As case counts get lower and lower — and states are further relaxing their restrictions, it’s important that Virginians continue to practice healthy behaviors like social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated when eligible."
Virginia is performing well when it comes to vaccination rates for those 65 and older, according to the CDC, especially compared to neighboring states such as North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Future track
UVa has added a fourth model to forecast the path of the pandemic.
Each module uses a mix of scenarios. Some keep controls as they are currently — like mask-wearing and social distancing — and others factor in variants and a slowdown of vaccine administration.
Those four models are evenly split on a potential summer surge. All show a decline in cases this month, but two indicate caseloads could increase by June.
In the worst-case situation, if residents loosen prevention measures for a sustained period of time — and variants continue to be dominant — the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District could see about 1,000 weekly cases by early August. There's about 300 more than the January surge.