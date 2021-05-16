Even with drop in cases, unvaccinated unvaccinated leaves threat for summer surge of COVID-19

"In order to increase the number of vaccine doses administered, Virginia has been working to ramp up its outreach efforts," researchers said in the report.

"As case counts get lower and lower — and states are further relaxing their restrictions, it’s important that Virginians continue to practice healthy behaviors like social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated when eligible."

Virginia is performing well when it comes to vaccination rates for those 65 and older, according to the CDC, especially compared to neighboring states such as North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Future track

UVa has added a fourth model to forecast the path of the pandemic.

Each module uses a mix of scenarios. Some keep controls as they are currently — like mask-wearing and social distancing — and others factor in variants and a slowdown of vaccine administration.

Those four models are evenly split on a potential summer surge. All show a decline in cases this month, but two indicate caseloads could increase by June.