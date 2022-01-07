Even with snow's help, most of Dan River Region still in moderate drought

Recent rain and Monday's short-lived snowstorm eased dry conditions across Southern Virginia, but Danville and more than half of Pittsylvania County are still classified in a moderate drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's Thursday update did remove parts of Danville from the severe drought category, a tier above moderate.

The welcomed wet relief was enough for Danville and Pittsylvania County to lift burning bans in place since Nov. 30.

“The past rain and snow ended a long dry period which had prompted the ban,” officials with the Danville Fire Department wrote in a Tuesday post on Facebook on Tuesday.

Danville received about 4 inches of snow Monday morning.

However, the city finished 2021 as the driest on record with only 26.97 inches of rain recorded, Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, confirmed to the Register & Bee. Until that deficient is overwritten by more consistent rain and snow, the overall drought will continue.

“It’s going to take a lot of these storm systems to climb out of the drought,” Silverman warned last week.

A majority of Virginia — including northern portions of Pittsylvania County — still remain abnormally dry, according to the drought monitor, even though heavy snow helped the commonwealth's dry woes.

"This heavy precipitation resulted in a large area of 1-category improvements from central Virginia southward across the interior Carolinas and most of the extant dry areas in Georgia," officials with the U.S. Drought Monitor wrote in Thursday's report.

More than a half-inch of rain is possible Sunday into Sunday night with another system moving through the Dan River Region. A front will start Sunday morning by pushing into central West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg wrote in a discussion.

South to southwesterly flow ahead of that front will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

It may be cold enough in the mountains for some frozen precipitation, but elsewhere it's expected to be all rain with temperatures reaching the 50s in the Dan River Region.

The front will bring colder temperatures to early next week. On Tuesday, the high looks to only reach about 35 degrees.

