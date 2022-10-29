Even with triple threat of COVID-19, flu, RSV, mood brighter for Dan River Region health leaders

Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, was feeling shock and awe around this time in 2020.
Last year, the emotions shifted to sadness and exhaustion.
But entering the third year of dealing with a virus that shows no signs of retreating, the mood is brighter.
And, there's hope.
"As we are approaching the end of 2022 it feels like everyone is taking a deep breath," she told the Register & Bee on Friday. "We know COVID is not over but with the current tools available, we feel more prepared to fight."
Local health experts are keeping a close watch on not only COVID-19, but flu and other respiratory illnesses that are circulating. However, they appear to be better braced after years of pandemic practice.
“While some continue to be tired, we all just put one foot in front of the other,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said when asked to describe the current mood of the health department heading into what's predicted to be another uptick in illnesses.
When temperatures turn cooler, more people head inside for gatherings with the holiday season quickly approaching. This is why for the last two winters COVID-19 presented a surge in case.
"We can't think of it as the scarlet letter it felt like before," Gunn-Nolan explained. The key, she said, is mitigating the risks.
But COVID-19 isn't the only issue. The flu, somewhat subdued for the last two years, is already making an appearance locally.
"Flu is here," Gun-Nolan explained. "Already we are starting to see more flu cases, and with fears of low vaccination rates it is possible the flu could hit us harder than COVID these days."
As the pandemic fades into just a memory, fewer people are rolling up their sleeves to get the doses of protection via vaccines. The latest shot — known as a bivalent booster — is designed to target the original strain of COVID-19 and also target the offspring variants that are constantly popping up.
“The bivalent makes a difference, especially as we are watching a subvariant emerging in other parts of the country and the world,” Spillmann said.
Those variants made up an alphabet soup with names like BF.7, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. In fact, those three make up about 35% of new cases in Virginia, according to a Friday report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.
Prior immunity isn't much protection when it comes to the new variants. That's why local health leaders continue to beat the drum of vaccinations and precautions.
"As life returns to more pre-pandemic activity levels, we encourage the community to take some simple infection prevention steps," Krysta "McKenna" Luzynski, an epidemiologist for the local health district, explained via email Friday. "Get vaccinated or boosted, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands, and cover your cough or sneeze.”
As far as the flu vaccine, now is the perfect time to get one to be truly protected before holiday gatherings, health leaders said.
"It is not too late to get a flu vaccine," Gunn-Nolan said. "It certainly decreases chances of critical illness and death — we don't want a somber winter."
On another bright note, Spillmann noted there are fewer people who are having to be admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 right now, and the death rate is much lower than other parts of the pandemic.
A Sovah Health — the umbrella organization that includes hospitals in Danville and Martinsville — COVID-19 patients have been holding in the single digits.
The numbers
Since the early days of the pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health has posted a near daily dashboard with the latest COVID-19 cases. While that used to be a somewhat reasonable way to gauge the spread, it's not longer an accurate snapshot.
UVa estimates that for every one case reported to the health department, about 16 others go undetected. One reason is home test kit results that aren't reported to a central database.
"Vaccines and other medications like Paxlovid keep severity for most people minimized so they aren't requiring formal medical attention," Gunn-Nolan said. "Chances are, even of you think you haven't had it — the runny nose you thought was allergies may have been a mild COVID case."
Even with the low official numbers, experts agree the virus — now woven into the fabric of daily life — is still spreading at unprecedented levels.
Overall, COVID-19 cases are declining in Virginia, but UVa reported Friday there are early signs the state is careening toward a period of new growth.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in seeing a plateau of infections, according to UVa.
Computer models point to another "major winter surge," UVa researchers wrote Friday. Last week, scientists also acknowledged that models had undercounted the current situation, meaning they expected to see a sharper drop than what occurred.
RSV
"Along with flu and COVID, we are seeing other respiratory illnesses, such as RSV and the common cold, circulate in the community," Luzynski said.
She said there was an "early and rapid" increase in RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — among children for which there is no vaccine.
"People are always worried about their children and if they notice the child having respiratory distress, they should contact their medical provider," Spillman explained.
Luzynski noted it appeared RSV was on the decline locally.
While it traditionally is worse for children, Gunn-Nolan said that's not always the case.
"RSV is actually a huge concern for more than just kids," she said. "When I trained, we were always taught the severity potential of RSV in children and that's about it."
Now they are admitting adults with RSV and some even need critical level care.
"I can't stress enough the need to wash hands, cover a cough or sneeze and staying home if you or your child are ill," she said.
Hurdles and worries
Spillmann says the local health department is facing three challenges.
The first is staffing. And it's not only the medical side. He said there are openings for environmental services and clerical positions.
"There are more jobs available than people applying," he said.
Gunn-Nolan also ranked employment levels as her top challenge.
"The entire country in every field is facing this, and healthcare is no different," she explained.
Another concern for Spillmann is the lack of urgency surrounding vaccines. Even when inoculations were high in 2021, only about half of the population of Danville and Pittsylvania County reached the point of being fully vaccinated. Follow-up booster doses only amounted to about 1-in-4 residents.
"Most people haven’t seen the severe infections and consequences of not being vaccinated, like I have as a doctor," he said. "We need to protect children and those that are most vulnerable within our population."
The third challenge for the health department is trying to reach people who don't have the resources for preventative care.
"Certain subgroups may not have the necessary access to healthcare or they may not know what resources may be available to them," he said in an email. "They may also not know how vulnerable they are.”
"As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and tackle other public health threats, we are working to rebuild our relationships with the community, and foster new relationships, so that we can address some of these underlying issues that affect the health and well-being of our district," she said.