Even with triple threat of COVID-19, flu, RSV, mood brighter for Dan River Region health leaders

"Along with flu and COVID, we are seeing other respiratory illnesses, such as RSV and the common cold, circulate in the community," Luzynski said.

She said there was an "early and rapid" increase in RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — among children for which there is no vaccine.

"People are always worried about their children and if they notice the child having respiratory distress, they should contact their medical provider," Spillman explained.

Luzynski noted it appeared RSV was on the decline locally.

While it traditionally is worse for children, Gunn-Nolan said that's not always the case.

"RSV is actually a huge concern for more than just kids," she said. "When I trained, we were always taught the severity potential of RSV in children and that's about it."

Now they are admitting adults with RSV and some even need critical level care.

"I can't stress enough the need to wash hands, cover a cough or sneeze and staying home if you or your child are ill," she said.

Hurdles and worries

Spillmann says the local health department is facing three challenges.

The first is staffing. And it's not only the medical side. He said there are openings for environmental services and clerical positions.

"There are more jobs available than people applying," he said.

Gunn-Nolan also ranked employment levels as her top challenge.

"The entire country in every field is facing this, and healthcare is no different," she explained.

Another concern for Spillmann is the lack of urgency surrounding vaccines. Even when inoculations were high in 2021, only about half of the population of Danville and Pittsylvania County reached the point of being fully vaccinated. Follow-up booster doses only amounted to about 1-in-4 residents.