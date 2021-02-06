 Skip to main content
Even with two-day bump in cases, UVa model suggests COVID-19 peak has passed
Even with two-day bump in cases, UVa model suggests COVID-19 peak has passed

Weekly Report

Most health districts in Virginia show declines in daily infections.

 Virginia Department of Health

Even though COVID-19 infections remain elevated — and have even ticked up in the last two days — the University of Virginia suggests the peak has passed if variants can be kept at bay and Virginians don't let pandemic fatigue set it.

Each week, UVa's Biocomplexity Institute provides a snapshot of pandemic conditions and attempts to foreshadow the trends. As recently as Jan. 29, the COVID-19 model saw cases increasing higher into February before leveling off.

That shifted in Friday's update.

Since the post-holiday surge wasn't a large as could have been, it's likely those record-breaking numbers in January were the peak in Virginia.

UVa uses myriad scenarios to show possible trajectories of the pandemic given different factors like residents either continuing to practice COVID-19 prevention methods or what's known as pandemic fatigue taking over. Nearly all computer runs indicate the worst — as far as caseloads — has passed.

The scenario with emerging variants and pandemic fatigue is the only one to flip the situation. In that particular scenario, cases would again rise in March and remain elevated until a peak in May.

COVID-19 variants have been detected in Virginia, including one first identified in South Africa. Those highly transmissible versions of the virus — coupled with a relaxation of behavior — are what reachers fear could lead to that scenario of an extended peak into May.

Even with the emerging variants, mitigation strategies can help curb transmissions, researchers wrote in Friday's report.

Saturday's data

The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.

﻿Location Cases Deaths Hospitalized
Danville 3,852 71 204
Pittsylvania County 4,357 46 148
Halifax County 2,133 55 44
Mecklenburg County 1,848 46 74
Henry County 3,866 83 258
Martinsville 1,420 37 117
Virginia 526,176 6,773 22,035

Another death, cases increase

Danville recorded another COVID-19 death Saturday morning. It marks the fifth fatality added this week following January's surge of infections in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

While scant details are available when someone dies of the illness caused by the coronavirus, demographic data shows the latest victim was a man in his 70s. That death could have happened weeks earlier since it takes time for the health department to receive the necessary documents to officially label it a COVID-19 fatality.

Deaths — just like cases — are registered in a person's official place of residence.

Following a downward trend of daily cases, new infections jumped Friday and Saturday. In that two-day timeframe, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 270 new COVID-19 infections. Numbers across the state also increased after staying below 3,000 for four days.

It's not uncommon to have artificial bumps caused by backlogged data jumps, usually batched reports by fax, said Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

"Virginia's average daily case rate remains very high but we are seeing declining incidence rates across the State," he said in an email.

One urgent care chain recently switched to virtual reporting, so Andrews hopes that'll lead to smoother reports.

The local health district's positivity remains elevated at 16.4%. The figure — a measure of positive results against the number of overall tests administrated — is used a gauge to rate community spread. Any number above 5% is generally troubling, meaning the virus is still spreading rapidly. When that figure goes about 15%, experts worry some cases are being missed, UVa previously reported.

Cases

Following a downward trend of daily cases, new infections jumped Friday and Saturday. In that two-day timeframe, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 270 new COVID-19 infections. Numbers across the state also increased after staying below 3,000 for four days.

Overall trend

Before Friday and Saturday, most health districts in Virginia showed declines in daily infections.

"The COVID-19 news has been encouraging for the past two weeks," UVa researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Following a holiday surge that did not last as long as feared, cases are declining nationally."

In the commonwealth, 29 of 35 health districts — including all of areas of Southern Virginia — are in that downward trajectory.

Also as of Friday, 7% of Virginians had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the weapon that'll ultimately end the pandemic.

Despite recent progress, those vaccines may not be available for the general public until late summer. That's something health experts have said since last year.

"In the meantime, the modeling shows that maintaining, or improving, prevention practices can successfully lower case rates," UVa researchers said, specifically noting variants that may become the dominate strain.

If Virginia can keep overall transmission rates down, that'll dramatically lower the impact variants could play.

"This is no time to get complacent," researchers stressed in the report.

Weekend worry

With declining infections across the nation, some health officials worry it may lead people to believing it's less risky to gather, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

In fact, those gatherings pose the same super-spreading risks the holidays did, especially with variants of the virus being detected daily.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggestions virtual Super Bowl parties as a way to cheer on the teams and keep fans safe.

"We are each a part of the best defense against COVID-19," researchers concluded in the report. "Do your part to stop the spread."

