Events aim to engage Danville residents in park planning process

Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting free community events in three neighborhood parks in the next month.

The event, called “Heart the Park” is a part of ongoing efforts to engage residents in the park planning process. The event features a scavenger hunt for hearts in the park, prizes, tennis demonstrations, participatory art display, music, s’mores and a firepit.

The event will showcase illustrated examples of park additions or improvements that work toward goals that some community members have already identified for the parks. Participants are also encouraged to give feedback and sign up to be a part of future planning activities.

City partners and local organizations are co-hosting the event and showcasing how they are available with support and resources for healthy living and community building. The Health Collaborative, Opportunity Neighborhoods, Department of Community Development, Danville Police Department, Southside Area Tennis Association and Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will all be present with activities, information and giveaways.

“We are so excited to be connecting with residents to plan park spaces that meet their wants and needs,” said Stephanie Lovely, facilities and services planner. “The more participation we have, and the more stakeholders who can contribute their ideas and expertise, the better the end product will be for local residents.”

The first event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Doyle Thomas Park located at 827 Green St.

The second event is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coates Park, located at 1725 Westover Drive.

The last event will take place at Pumpkin Creek Park, located at 315 Taylor Drive, but the date and time are not yet determined.

For more information, call 434-0799-5200 or email stephanie.lovely@danvilleva.gov.