Experienced problems along Piney Forest Road? Danville wants to hear about it.

City of Danville officials are looking for more residents to comment on problems they've experienced along Piney Forest Road.

A survey remains active through Monday.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization created the survey to address current and future traffic congestion, safety concerns and the ability to more comfortably walk, bicycle and use transit in the corridor, a city news release stated. The 2.5-mile study section of Piney Forest — from Holt Garrison Parkway to Franklin Turnpike — averages more than27,000 vehicles per day.

Among some of the upgrades under consideration are signal timing changes, adding medians and turn lanes and enhancing safety for pedestrians

"Public feedback is a crucial part of the development of this study," city officials wrote in a news release.

A virtual town hall was held on April 27. To view the recording or learn more about the study and to take the survey, visit: https://danvillempo.org/piney-forest-road-study/.

For more information, contact David R. Hoback at dhoback@wppdc.org or (276) 638-3987.