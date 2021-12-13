Exploratory drilling for copper, zinc underway in Pittsylvania County as new environmental coalition forms

A Canadian company is drilling for copper and zinc on private property in Pittsylvania County.
The Toronto-based exploratory company, Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., is drilling holes about 1,000 feet deep and about 3.5 inches in diameter on the property owned by two landowners.
"We're just their partner helping them investigate the potential value of their land," said Ashton Bay CEO Thomas Ullrich, during a telephone interview Monday afternoon.
The project — which is on about 2,000 acres of land — was first announced through the company's subsidiary, Blue Ridge Mining Inc., on Aug. 25.
The Danville Register & Bee learned of the project through a Zoom news conference Monday afternoon by the environmental group Appalachian Voices.
The purpose of the conference was to announce the formation of the Press Pause Coalition to protect Virginia from large-scale metals mining operations.
"The work being done by the coalition is in response to exploration for metals by a Canadian junior mining company in three Virginia counties: Buckingham, Campbell and Pittsylvania," according to a news release from the coalition.
The groups are concerned about the potential effects of mineral mining on the environment, including waterways and public health. Downstream communities in almost half the state could be affected, including Richmond, Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay, the coalition pointed out.
"The negative impacts of commercial metals mining operations to water and public health are well-documented and numerous," Stephanie Rinaldi, coalition coordinator for the Press Pause Coalition, said in a prepared statement. "And local and statewide organizations are joining together in hopes of preventing these harms by examining the lack of existing regulation for these industries as well as historic residual harms from unreclaimed mines."
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine is conducting an independent study of the health, safety and environmental impacts of gold mining in Virginia as part of a state review that lawmakers agreed to undertake in 2021, the Virginia Mercury reported in August.
The committee is examining gold mining operations at sites similar to those found in Virginia, the potential impacts of such operations’ byproducts on downstream communities and whether existing state environmental regulations related to gold mining are sufficient to protect air and water quality, the Virginia Mercury reported.
An Aston Bay project involving exploratory drilling in Buckingham County prompted a proposal to temporarily ban gold mining in the state until a study of impacts on the environment and public health could be complete, according to the Virginia Mercury. Lawmakers approved a study but removed the ban from legislation.
A similar analysis of mining of other minerals including copper, lead and zinc is being proposed by Virginia Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, along with a pause on issuance of metals mining permits for gold, copper, zinc and lead until the study is complete.
"A pause on permitting is needed," Simonds said during a recorded Zoom video statement. "The threat of metals mining is truly Virginia-wide."
A coalition of environmental groups has grown since companies have recently began exploring the possible mining of other metals.
Digging open pits below the water table, creation of piles of mining waste, failures of earthen dams and leaching from toxic ponds into the ground would all pose a hazard, Rinaldi said.
"Most troubling is that these operations could have devastating impacts on Virginia's drinking water," Rinaldi said. "Here in rural Virginia, we're very aware that our water comes from the ground, we're all on well water out here. But many Virginians get their drinking water from the James River or other tributaries. All of these sources of drinking water would be threatened by metals mining."
Ullrich told the Danville Register & Bee that any kind of potential mining would be underground, not an open pit.
"I don't see the potential for an open pit anywhere in the state of Virginia," Ullrich said.
Ullrich acknowledged concerns expressed by mining opponents.
"There are extremely valid concerns," he said. "At Aston Bay, we believe in conserving the environment. Modern mining is done in a very responsible way. There's no end of examples across the U.S. where mining is done in a very safe and environmentally sound way to the betterment of society in general and to local communities."