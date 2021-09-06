Facing fourth surgery for rare condition, Danville teenager tries to stay upbeat

He had another embolization on Sept. 10, 2019, followed by surgery the next day. This time the doctors cut under his upper lip and went under the cheek muscle and through his nose to his brain to successfully remove the tumor.

“I believe in prayer,” Raines said at the time. “Going into the surgery, they said more than likely there would be eye damage and to be prepared for a spinal leak. The roof of his mouth and left side of his face might never have any feeling again.

“But everything was good. He had 20/20 vision, and you couldn’t tell he had a tumor on his optic nerve.”

Walker didn’t even have to use planned radiation pills because the surgeons got all of the tumor.

Although there were a few bumps along the road in his recovery, such as an infection, he remained upbeat at that time and said then, “I am so used to being in the hospital that I am not afraid anymore. I’ve had so many IVs I can’t remember them.”

Community support

During that time, the family received an abundance of community support, including fundraisers by both Galileo and George Washington high schools and through Facebook.