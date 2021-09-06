Facing fourth surgery for rare condition, Danville teenager tries to stay upbeat

A local teen admits he is struggling as he faces a fourth surgery for a condition that has plagued him since 2018.
Landen Walker, 17, will have surgery on Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh for Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma, a highly aggressive tumor that is primarily found in adolescent males. Only 50 cases a year are diagnosed in the United States.
“I’m terrified,” Walker said last week. “I feel like I’m a puppet and death is playing with me.”
The teen has been upbeat in the almost three years since being diagnosed, but this new surgery has him also battling a depression diagnosis. The tumors, plus past abandonment issues, even led to a hospitalization last year for depression.
“I’m so scared because I don’t know if I can take another hit and that I’ll keep having these tumors,” he said. “Plus, not many people have this, so I’m kind of alone.”
He knows he is surrounded by loving family, however. Robyn Raines, who has been a mother to Landen and his sister, Kyndell, for 11 years, is a constant strength for him.
Raines keeps careful watch over his condition.
“Landen’s scans were so clear this January that the doctors wanted to move the next scans out a year, but I insisted on six months,” she said.
A few weeks before the scans in July, Walker began having trouble with his vision and perception of color.
“The eye doctor did tests on my eyes and said nothing was wrong, but that the problems could be from something else,” he said.
That “something else” turned out to be the tumor, which, Raines said, is in the bone area between his left eye and ear.
“A neurosurgeon and eye surgeon will conduct this surgery,” she explained. “I have been told it’s smaller than the previous three, but they are not sure of actual size. Maybe the tumor is pushing on something causing him to see different shades of color.
Walker has surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is No. 1 in the nation for the kind of surgery he needs. His follow-up care is at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Appointments with the surgeons, scans and pre-op checkups will begin on Sept. 27, and then Walker will have to remain in Pittsburgh for two weeks after the surgery.
A Facebook fundraiser “Help Landen medical trip to Pittsburgh” has been set up to help with the expenses of hotels, food and gas for the trip.
Previous surgeries
Walker’s condition was first discovered in January 2019 after he had suffered from nosebleeds the previous fall, which were thought to be caused by seasonal allergies and then nasal polyps.
A c-scan, however, revealed a mass that had consumed the left side of his nasal cavity and left septum and broken his cheekbone. A test revealed the mass was not cancerous.
“I couldn’t feel it, and I could eat normally,” Walker recalled in a previous interview.
He was diagnosed with JNA, which he will eventually grow out after puberty, but Raines said that could not happen until he is 30.
He began homebound education then, but has since returned to George Washington High School where he is a junior.
His first surgery in February 2019 was a 6-hour embolization procedure to cut off the blood supply to the benign vascular tumor. That was followed by a 15-hour surgery to remove the grapefruit-sized tumor by way of a craniotomy, or surgical opening into the skull.
Post-surgical scans in March 2019 were clear of signs of the tumor, and it looked like everything was going well.
Then he had a few emergency room visits throughout the summer due to headaches and fainting, according to Raines. They returned to UVa in September 2019 for a 6-month follow-up and were dismayed to find the tumor had returned in his brain and was connected to his optic nerve carotid artery.
“It was on the part of the brain that controls his nerves and was the size of an orange,” Raines explained. “Because of where the tumor was, UVa sent us to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.”
He had another embolization on Sept. 10, 2019, followed by surgery the next day. This time the doctors cut under his upper lip and went under the cheek muscle and through his nose to his brain to successfully remove the tumor.
“I believe in prayer,” Raines said at the time. “Going into the surgery, they said more than likely there would be eye damage and to be prepared for a spinal leak. The roof of his mouth and left side of his face might never have any feeling again.
“But everything was good. He had 20/20 vision, and you couldn’t tell he had a tumor on his optic nerve.”
Walker didn’t even have to use planned radiation pills because the surgeons got all of the tumor.
Although there were a few bumps along the road in his recovery, such as an infection, he remained upbeat at that time and said then, “I am so used to being in the hospital that I am not afraid anymore. I’ve had so many IVs I can’t remember them.”
Community support
During that time, the family received an abundance of community support, including fundraisers by both Galileo and George Washington high schools and through Facebook.
A friend of his grandmother’s made him a prayer blanket before his first surgery, which remains with him today and will go with him to the hospital the end of the month. Knots tied in ribbons around the edges represent prayers and good wishes.
His family subsequently made 200 blankets that they sent throughout the country.
Walker also received a trip to Ireland for the summer of 2020 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.
“They said I could choose someplace in Virginia, and then called and said I could choose anywhere in the United States, so I chose Hawaii,” Walker said.
Raines later learned that Hawaii was again discouraging travelers to come, and Make-A-Wish said decisions about trips would be postponed until December.
In a Thanksgiving Register & Bee article in 2019, Walker and his family were grateful that his second surgery was a success. But on Dec. 12, 2019, the family learned the tumor had returned and he was facing a third surgery.
In February 2020 he had surgery on a tumor that was right behind his nasal cavity, accessing it through his nose.
Even as Walker struggles with facing this next surgery and the uncertainty of the future, he said there are things in his life that bring him happiness.
“I have a girlfriend now, and that makes me happy,” he said.
Raines said the youth group at their church, Timberlake Baptist Church, is active and he enjoys that.
“My faith is helping me. I’ve been asking for forgiveness and help in dealing with this,” he said. “My church family is encouraging me to believe and to have hope that this will be OK.”
He also enjoys high school, even if he did sprain his ankle early on and had to be on crutches for a while.
He remains close to his mom and his sister, as well as the rest of his family.
“Life can be tough inside, but no matter how much pain you’re in, there’s always going to be someone there for you,” he said. He added that if the community wanted to do anything to help him to “just pray for me.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.