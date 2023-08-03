A month after a fierce storm sent a tree crashing into 71-year-old Kathy McBride’s home, the outlook is starting to look less cloudy.

McBride had only been in her Elizabeth Street home for a few hours before the huge tree tore through it in a July 2 storm. For about two months prior, she bounced between a hospital and rehabilitation home following a stroke and other medical hurdles.

Not having insurance, McBride and her daughters were devastated looking at the damage in the the days after the storm and couldn’t fathom how they’d pay to repair it.

It turns out the tree in question wasn’t on her property and instead belonged to the golf course next door.

“Southern Hills insurance company has accepted responsibility and will be paying to get the house repaired,” Tracy Grey, one of McBride’s daughters, told the Register & Bee on Sunday.

McBride — who said she didn’t have homeowners insurance for financial reasons — is staying with her daughter, Missy Martin, in Cascade for the time being.

Grey said her mother is “doing OK,” but still have lots of doctor’s appointments.

Sitting on her sofa five days after the tragedy — the very spot she was at when the nightmare began — McBride recounted the chain of events.

“It was like a quick flash thunderstorm,” she called it, virtually spinning up out of the blue.

“I heard the loud bang when the tree fell on the house,” she said of the storm that hit at about 3 p.m. July 2.

Then she heard “buckets of water being poured.”

That’s when she looked over into her bedroom — only a few feet from where she was watching TV — and saw the devastation. The heavy rain was dumping on the floor.

Although from the front of her home there was no damage visible, stepping inside revealed the destruction. Her bedroom suffered the main destruction.

Even a week after the storm, a huge 3-foot-long tree branch was still on the floor, along with parts of the ceiling and insulation. A ceiling fan dangled precariously by wires next to severed joists also hanging low in the room.

Looking up, the sky peeked through holes in the roof.

A Danville-based disaster relief team came by last week to clear out some of the damage.

“They were able to tarp the roof and provide fans and dehumidifiers to help dry out the home as they treat the mold,” Carly Brashears, a spokesperson for God’s Pit Crew, told the Register & Bee.

Grey said they were coming back this week to work more to mitigate the mold problem.

Even though the financial part of the problem is solved, Grey said there’s no timeline on when repairs could be made.

The National Weather Service ruled the damage from that day as straight-line winds.

Photos: Storm roars through Danville