Factors converge for uptick in COVID-19 cases in Dan River Region, including excursions to Myrtle Beach

Spillmann also pointed to cases of people who are asymptomatic — where they show no signs of COVID-19 — and presymptomatic who are testing positive. In both cases, people can spread the disease without even knowing they are sick.

Across Virginia, there are 61,247 infections reported Saturday, an increase of 677 from Friday's total. Those numbers include probable cases the health department classifies as people showing signs of COVID-19 who had contact with someone who's tested positive. There are three probable cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. There are 1,724 deaths reported in the state connected with the illness.

"There will be ups and downs" in the numbers, Spillmann said.

Since there's no surefire way to ensure a person won't be exposed to the disease aside from completely isolating at home and never going out, simple preventative measures remain the base tool to tamp down the spread.

"I will tell you that when I go out, I wear my mask," Spillmann said, nothing that he's seen a "great percentage of people not wearing masks" in public. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated residents to don face coverings in public settings indoors. North Carolina adopted a similar regulation this week.