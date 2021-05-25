Family recalls Pittsylvania County woman who died following April wreck in Danville

She played guitar and worked as a pharmacy technician at Walgreen's.
Mikayla Walton's loved ones recall a 28-year-old who was a warm, generous soul and close to her family.
Walton died May 12 from injuries she received in a car wreck in the early morning hours of April 23 on Chatelaine Avenue in Danville.
"We loved her," said Walton's step-grandmother, June Ford. "She was a sweet, loving person. She was kind and gracious to people. If someone needed 20 bucks for some gasoline, she would give it to them, no questions asked, no repayment necessary."
Danville police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that was reported at around 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Chatelaine Avenue. Walton and the 21-year-old male driver of the 2008 Infiniti QX56 were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Danville Police Department Capt. Richard Chivvis said.
"Due to the serious nature of the crash, crime scene officers responded that night to investigate, document and collect evidence," Chivvis said.
According to a search warrant filed by Danville Police Department Sgt. S.C. Bray, two occupants were in the Infiniti. Walton, the passenger, was unconscious at the scene, and "the other subject denied being the driver of the motor vehicle," the search warrant states.
Police would not release the name of the driver or any other details about the incident.
Walton, who lived in Blairs, died while under medical care in Durham, North Carolina, Chivvis said.
Walton was born in Danville on April 28, 1993, a daughter of David Wayne Walton and Pamela Shelton Ford.
A 2011 graduate of Dan River High School, she worked as a pharmacy technician for Walgreen's and was a member of West Main Baptist Church.
Her father, David Walton, taught her to play guitar, and she would perform with him, Ford said.
Ford recalled that Walton was a babysitter for Ford's granddaughters and the connections they formed as a result.
"They developed a sister bond that was really nice," she said, adding that Walton was close to her family.