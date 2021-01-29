Fanned by winds, fire engulfs Ringgold garage after sound of explosion

Neal said Davis’ aide parked the van in the garage after returning from an errand, and the vehicle somehow caught fire after he had gone into the house.

It was the only vehicle in the garage, but the fire had no trouble spreading quickly with help from the wind. On Friday morning, the blackened remains of the structure’s frame contrasted sharply with the blue sky. Small icicles dangled from the charred gutter.

In the literal heat of the moment the night before, Neal recalled the flames melting some of the siding off of the main house and one of the outbuildings.

“It was running like molasses when we got there,” Neal said.

Near the garage, in a yard surrounded by a short chain-link fence, a plastic domed dog house also showed signs of melting from the night before.

“We ended up pumping about 12,000 gallons of water, a pretty good chunk of water,” Neal said. “Luckily it didn’t burn that house up. It was tight in there for a while.”

Neal said two firefighters sustained minor injuries on the scene after one of the garage’s walls fell on top of them. They were treated at the scene and didn’t require extensive medical treatment.