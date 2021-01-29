Fanned by winds, fire engulfs Ringgold garage after sound of explosion

RINGGOLD — A van igniting in flames is believed to be the source of a large blaze that destroyed a four-car garage Thursday evening in Pittsylvania County.
Around 7:10 p.m., Ringgold Fire & Rescue received a report of the fire at 412 Ringgold Road, not even 2 miles north of its station. The crews arrived five minutes later to see flames engulfing the structure. The garage is detached from the house, but firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the main home and two other outbuildings on the property.
Ringgold Fire Chief Mike Neal said the owner of the house, Dorothy Davis, 86, and a longtime caretaker were inside the home when they heard an explosion.
“They looked out behind the house and the dang garage was on fire,” Neal recounted to the Register & Bee on Friday morning.
Despite the fire station being mere minutes away, Neal said the evening’s wind — he estimated gusts to be 20 mph — stoked the flames quite a bit before the fire crews from Ringgold, Blairs, Kentuck and Laurel Grove all arrived on scene.
“We got there within about five minutes of dispatch, and I’ll tell you, that sucker was rolling,” Neal said.
Davis said the house the firefighters saved has been in her family for more than 100 years. She said her grandfather had it built for her mother. Davis and her two dogs — a boxer named Ginger and a dachshund named Slinky — were all safe from the fire.
Neal said Davis’ aide parked the van in the garage after returning from an errand, and the vehicle somehow caught fire after he had gone into the house.
It was the only vehicle in the garage, but the fire had no trouble spreading quickly with help from the wind. On Friday morning, the blackened remains of the structure’s frame contrasted sharply with the blue sky. Small icicles dangled from the charred gutter.
In the literal heat of the moment the night before, Neal recalled the flames melting some of the siding off of the main house and one of the outbuildings.
“It was running like molasses when we got there,” Neal said.
Near the garage, in a yard surrounded by a short chain-link fence, a plastic domed dog house also showed signs of melting from the night before.
“We ended up pumping about 12,000 gallons of water, a pretty good chunk of water,” Neal said. “Luckily it didn’t burn that house up. It was tight in there for a while.”
Neal said two firefighters sustained minor injuries on the scene after one of the garage’s walls fell on top of them. They were treated at the scene and didn’t require extensive medical treatment.
In order to fight the flames, Neal said the rescue crews had to cut electrical power to the garage and the main home. The electricity stayed off throughout the night, but Neal said Davis declined relocation assistance for the evening from the Red Cross, so she bundled up in blankets.