The sound of generators pierced the air Sunday afternoon in Danville's Windsor Heights neighborhood after a fast-moving violent storm sent trees crashing into homes and littered the streets with limbs and leaves.

The first severe storm warning came at 1:45 p.m. after a line developed and marched toward Danville. The National Weather Service warned the storms could pack winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

The storm roared through the city at about 2:30 p.m., moving at a rapid pace of 55 mph.

Tanya Martin and Desmon Touchstone were in their Cambridge Circle house when a tree smashed through the top of their two-story home, which was under renovation.

“It blew up quickly, it was like five minutes, and it was gone," Touchstone explained as he raked debris from the street in front of his home.

“I don’t think I’ve seen the high winds here before," he said.

“It could have been a lot worse," Martin said, echoing Touchstone's sentiments. Despite the tragedy, they remained upbeat and were more concerned about their neighbor's home across the street where a tree also crashed into it. Those neighbors weren't home.

Both were amazed by the touching spirit of crews from the Danville Fire Department when they responded.

Firefighters immediately asked what they could do to help.

“They were way over the top,” Touchstone said.

“I’ve never heard of that,” Martin explained, again noting the firefighters' efforts should be commended. “They were really kind.”

Martin and Touchstone didn't even realize the tree had fallen on the home until they ventured outside to look.

The house has a generator that instantly pops on with a power failure, so they still had electricity through the storm.

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, some streets were completely blocked by down trees, forcing vehicles to find an alternate route.

With sunshine in full force following the storm, residents were out and about trying to clean up the mess.

Ballou Park also lost some trees in Sunday's storm and West Main Street in front of Ballou Park Shopping center was closed to traffic while crews navigated the fallen debris.

Danville Utilities reported power outages in several neighborhoods, but didn't provide an exact figure. An online power outage map pegged the number at more than 5,000 as of 6:30 p.m.

Crews restored main circuits, but as of 6 p.m. Sunday, three still were out of service.

Those offline served portions of Westover, Schoolfield and the Forest Hills/Averett University area, according to the city.

"Crews will isolate the damage to restore service to as many customers as possible, but it might take several days to restore service to everyone because of the extent of the damage," Arnold Hendrix, a spokesperson for the city of Danville, wrote in a news release.

The city received reports of eight trees blocking roads, Hendrix said.

Photos: Storm roars through Danville