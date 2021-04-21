Fate of additional 1% of sales tax for schools now in hands of Pittsylvania County voters

In November, Pittsylvania County voters will decide if they want to allow an extra 1% in local sales taxes to generate revenue to upgrade aging school buildings.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the resolution Tuesday night — by unanimous vote — setting the stage for the upcoming referendum.
The increase is expected to bring about $3.3 million annually for the school system to use to renovate or build new facilities, a county news release reported. A bill signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 gave localities the option — if voters approve — to levy up to a 1% sales tax.
Halifax County was one of the first localities to approve the the measure that went into effect last year there. Henry County implemented the tax on April 1, and Patrick County will do so on July 1. Both were approved in November.
If approved, the increase would bring Pittsylvania County the sales tax to 6.3%.
Pittsylvania County Schools leaders have said they anticipate spending about $20 million to upgrade seven elementary schools and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center during the next 10 years.
"A 1% sales tax for school capital projects will allow the County to pay for school renovation needs like roof and HVAC unit replacements that cost millions of dollars without requiring a real estate tax increase," Superintendent Mark Jones said in the release.
The county is still making payments on debt loans for the construction of four high and middle schools in the mid-2000s.
“I have been associated with Pittsylvania County Schools over 25 years, and this is the first opportunity that we have had to complete capital improvement projects without a tax burden on the landowner," said Sam Burton, chair of the county school board, said in the release.
Summer youth program
Mirroring an effort by the city of Danville, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday night to start a summer youth work program.
About 25 youth will be selected for the 8-week endeavour, the county reported. The jobs will include working with county government, Pittsylvania County Schools, Pittsylvania County Community Action and the Institute for Advanced Research and Learning in Danville. The workers — ages 16 to 24 — will get a $2,800 stipend.
Supervisors approved up to $75,000 for the effort that's expected to cost about $100,000. The West Piedmont Workforce Development Board and the Institute are also pitching in to help with the costs. The workforce board will be the lead agency.
After he saw Danville's program Banister District Supervisor Charles Miller pushed for something similar in the county.
"I wanted to make sure that Pittsylvania County youth have opportunities to get meaningful work experience over the summer, and I am thrilled with the role that Pittsylvania County gets to play in making that happen," Miller said in the release. "I believe that this program will be mutually beneficial for the agencies involved and the driven youth who are selected."
Other meeting items
- Approved a request to rename the U.S. 29 bridge in Blairs after the first Black supervisor elected in the county. It will be called the "William H. Pritchett Memorial Bridge." In 1992, Pritchett was the first African American elected to the board and also the first to serve in the new Banister District. He died in 2016.
- Approved an $8.5 million loan that'll be used to build a 150,000-square-foot facility in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt, the release reported. Staunton River Plastics will occupy and lease the space.