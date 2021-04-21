Fate of additional 1% of sales tax for schools now in hands of Pittsylvania County voters

In November, Pittsylvania County voters will decide if they want to allow an extra 1% in local sales taxes to generate revenue to upgrade aging school buildings.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the resolution Tuesday night — by unanimous vote — setting the stage for the upcoming referendum.

The increase is expected to bring about $3.3 million annually for the school system to use to renovate or build new facilities, a county news release reported. A bill signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 gave localities the option — if voters approve — to levy up to a 1% sales tax.

Halifax County was one of the first localities to approve the the measure that went into effect last year there. Henry County implemented the tax on April 1, and Patrick County will do so on July 1. Both were approved in November.

If approved, the increase would bring Pittsylvania County the sales tax to 6.3%.

Pittsylvania County Schools leaders have said they anticipate spending about $20 million to upgrade seven elementary schools and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center during the next 10 years.