Federal funds awarded to help food, shelter programs in Dan River Region

Service agencies in Danville and Pittsylvania County may apply for funds recently awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The money — $19,890 for Danville and $21,437 for Pittsylvania County — will go to help emergency food and shelter programs, according to a news release.
A local board will determine how the funds are awarded to service groups in the region.
To qualify, the agencies must:
- be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
- be eligible to receive federal funds;
- have an accounting system;
- have an employer identification number number;
- practice nondiscrimination;
- have demonstrated the capability to deliver food and/or shelter programs; and
- if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Groups interested in applying may email efspdanvilleapp@gmail.com for an application. The deadline is Jan. 29.
For more information, contact Ray Jackson at (434) 792-3963.