Federal probe finds nearly $100K in overtime back wages for workers at Danville health care agency
A federal probe by the U.S. Department of Labor has recovered nearly $100,000 in overtime back wages for 53 workers at a Danville health care agency.

An investigation found Angel Wings Home Health Inc. was in violation of overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, a news release from the Department of Labor announced Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the agency didn't pay personal care aides and nursing assistants time-and-a-half when they worked more than 40 hours a week, as defined in the act. 

“Overtime and other wage violations are all too common among home healthcare workers," said Roberto Melendez, wage and hour division district director in Richmond. "Employers’ failure to abide by the law and pay wages fairly harms these essential workers who serve their communities by providing critical care services during a national health care crisis."

Angel Wings is a Christian-based home care agency, its website states, with more than 30 years of combined nursing experience. It provides personal and respite care, meal preparation, household duties and companionship services in Danville and South Boston. 

The agency also failed to maintain accurate records of total weekly hours worked, as required by federal law, the release stated.

