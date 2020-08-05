FEMA funds help to power generator purchase for Pittsylvania County rescue agencies

“You’re looking at several minutes that it could take to get out of the building,” he said.

Instead of pushing a button to open the garage door, someone has to manually pull a rope — one that is very finicky and difficult to work with, Clark said. After motoring the ambulance or truck outside, someone then has to go back inside to pull the door down before going out the regular door. Having a generator prevents that process from happening.

In addition to the doors, there’s also the question of charging the equipment. Most ambulances and some fire trucks plug up to charge equipment in the station. Not having power could cause those essential pieces of equipment — ranging from a ambulance defibrillator to flashlights on a fire truck — to be low on power when needed.

During and after Tropical Storm Michael, many people came to the Ringgold station to do things like charge cellphones and take showers, with some staying overnight on cots. Slemp said having generators will allow these smaller stations to function in a similar way but on a smaller scale during a major storm like Hurricane Isaias. At one point projected to send down as much as 4 inches in the Danville area, Isaias, which caused some damage and power outages in other areas of Virginia earlier this week, ended up not having much of an impact in the Dan River Region.