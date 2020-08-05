FEMA funds help to power generator purchase for Pittsylvania County rescue agencies

When power outages occur, Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue often receives calls from people who are on oxygen and need somewhere to plug in.
Chief Mike Neal said they invite those people to the station, where a massive generator wired into the system keeps the building running at all times.
Since the majority of houses in the area surrounding the station have well water, which shuts down when electricity goes out, power outages also lead to people coming to the station to get water or ice. While not something that is needed everyday, having a generator connected to the building allows the department to run at 100% capacity all of the time and even helps the community during outages.
“It’s something you don’t use all the time, but when you need it you need it,” Neal said.
With funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pittsylvania County Public Safety is outfitting Climax Fire, Renan Fire, Cascade Fire and Rescue, and Cool Branch Fire with generators. This will mean all but the smallest Pittsylvania County fire and rescue department — Riverbend Fire — has a generator and is ready to serve as a temporary shelter and provide service during an emergency or extended power outage, said county Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.
“Those fire stations are further out and spread out,” said Slemp.
The majority of the funding for the generators will come through FEMA mitigation funds from Tropical Storm Michael, which caused extensive damage to the Dan River Region in October 2018. Trees were downed, power remained out for a few days in some areas, and multiple people died. When a major named storm comes through, FEMA allocates money to pay for the damage, as well as mitigation money that is intended to reduce the risk of extensive damage and help localities respond better the next time — which is the source of this money.
This grant, which totals almost $181,000, is more than 2/3 federally funded, includes some additional money from Virginia Emergency Management Department and requires a Pittsylvania County contribution of about $8,600. Grants from FEMA already had allowed the county to outfit six other stations with generators several years ago.
Having power at all times in the station is important not just for the off-chance of having to house community members, but also for allowing department to continue to effectively run calls when the electricity goes out.
“It allows our volunteer agencies to function at 100% capacity in a storm situation,” Slemp said.
Without electricity, getting vehicles in and out of the station becomes quite complicated, said Eric Clark, fire chief at Cascade Volunteer Fire Department.
“You’re looking at several minutes that it could take to get out of the building,” he said.
Instead of pushing a button to open the garage door, someone has to manually pull a rope — one that is very finicky and difficult to work with, Clark said. After motoring the ambulance or truck outside, someone then has to go back inside to pull the door down before going out the regular door. Having a generator prevents that process from happening.
In addition to the doors, there’s also the question of charging the equipment. Most ambulances and some fire trucks plug up to charge equipment in the station. Not having power could cause those essential pieces of equipment — ranging from a ambulance defibrillator to flashlights on a fire truck — to be low on power when needed.
During and after Tropical Storm Michael, many people came to the Ringgold station to do things like charge cellphones and take showers, with some staying overnight on cots. Slemp said having generators will allow these smaller stations to function in a similar way but on a smaller scale during a major storm like Hurricane Isaias. At one point projected to send down as much as 4 inches in the Danville area, Isaias, which caused some damage and power outages in other areas of Virginia earlier this week, ended up not having much of an impact in the Dan River Region.
At Cascade Fire and Rescue, one of the departments slated to receive a generator in the coming months, having a generator will be a big help, Clark said. He noted that its rural area is often one of the last to have power restored.
“We’re so far out in the sticks that we sometimes are on the lower priority list when there’s a major outage,” Clark said. “Sometimes we’re on a back burner.”
At this time, the Cascade station, which has one bathroom and no shower, could not function as an emergency shelter for extended periods of time like Ringgold and some of the county’s other larger stations, but Clark said he is working with officials on acquiring funds for those types of additions.
“That’s something we’re trying to work on with the county … to add some of that stuff to our building,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.