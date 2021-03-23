Festival in the Park canceled

"We are saddened to once again cancel this long-standing Danville tradition," Jason Bookheimer, president of the event's board of directors, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. "The pandemic continues to evolve rapidly and that creates a difficult environment for us to provide a safe event. The current guidelines do not allow for large gatherings in our state, and we have reached a point in the planning process that we cannot contend with the uncertainties of the guidelines and move forward with a quality event."