 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festival in the Park canceled
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Festival in the Park canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Festival

Kids enjoy festivities at Danville Parks and Recreation’s activity tent at Festival in the Park. 

 Danville Register & Bee file photo

The Festival in the Park has been canceled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are saddened to once again cancel this long-standing Danville tradition," Jason Bookheimer, president of the event's board of directors, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. "The pandemic continues to evolve rapidly and that creates a difficult environment for us to provide a safe event. The current guidelines do not allow for large gatherings in our state, and we have reached a point in the planning process that we cannot contend with the uncertainties of the guidelines and move forward with a quality event."

Festival in the Park is traditionally held every year in May. It's a three-day event celebrating arts and crafts, and offers children's activities and entertainment. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, the board is exploring the possibility of providing other entertainment opportunities, according to a news release from Danville Parks and Recreation. 

Planning has begun for the 2022 Festival in the Park. 

For information regarding upcoming events, contact Bookheimer at (434) 799-5150.  

—From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert