Fire at Danville's Blue Ridge Fiberboard marks second blaze in a week

An early Sunday morning fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard caused about $180,000 in damages, marking the second blaze there in a week.
The Danville Fire Department responded to the facility at 250 Celotex Drive about 3:35 a.m. Sunday to find heavy fire in an outside storage area, a news release reported.
"Crews pulled multiple attack lines and worked to knock the bulk of the fire down," F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief, wrote in the news release. "Once the major fire had been knocked down, crews worked with plant personnel to separate the product one bundle at a time and extinguish any smoldering fires that were left."
There were no injuries reported. Fire officials ruled the cause as "heat buildup from the processing procedure."
Blue Ridge Fiberboard makes roofing, soundproofing and exterior sheathing products, according to its website.
Crews remained on scene for more than three hours.
This was the second fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in a week. On. Oct. 17, a blaze also caused significant damage.
The first units to arrive on scene then found a fire in a medium-sized building that housed a large asphalt boiler and electric switches, pumps and panels.
“The building was on fire, which also included all the electrical equipment,” Danville Fire Department battalion chief Brian K. Alderson wrote in a news release. “Much of the fire was coming from oil leaking from the boiler.”
Foam was used to contain the flames and power had already been shut off by plant personnel. Firefighters used a hand line to put out the blaze in the rest of the building.
The boiler was heated by peanut oil, Alderson said in the release. That oil was on fire and leaking out of the building.
“After controlling the fire, it was confirmed the runoff moved to a large lagoon beside the main plant,” Alderson said. “Peanut oil is not considered to have an impact on the environment, especially in the small amount of runoff from the building.”
The incident caused significant damage to the building and all of its contents.