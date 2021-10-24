Fire at Danville's Blue Ridge Fiberboard marks second blaze in a week

An early Sunday morning fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard caused about $180,000 in damages, marking the second blaze there in a week.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the facility at 250 Celotex Drive about 3:35 a.m. Sunday to find heavy fire in an outside storage area, a news release reported.

"Crews pulled multiple attack lines and worked to knock the bulk of the fire down," F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief, wrote in the news release. "Once the major fire had been knocked down, crews worked with plant personnel to separate the product one bundle at a time and extinguish any smoldering fires that were left."

There were no injuries reported. Fire officials ruled the cause as "heat buildup from the processing procedure."

Blue Ridge Fiberboard makes roofing, soundproofing and exterior sheathing products, according to its website.

Crews remained on scene for more than three hours.

This was the second fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in a week. On. Oct. 17, a blaze also caused significant damage.

The first units to arrive on scene then found a fire in a medium-sized building that housed a large asphalt boiler and electric switches, pumps and panels.