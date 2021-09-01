Fire breaks out at Danville building under renovation

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a Wednesday morning blaze at an unoccupied Danville home undergoing renovations.

It was about 6:45 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department was called to 216 Jefferson Ave. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoking coming from the basement windows of the 2-story structure, a news release reported.

Crews entered the basement to extinguish the flames and also found the fire had spread to the first floor.

The blaze caused moderate damage and no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

—From staff reports