Fire causes damage to three apartments at Woodside Village in Danville

An early Saturday morning fire blamed on unattended cooking caused damage to three Danville apartments at Woodside Village.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to the complex on Piney Forest Road.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a second-story apartment, a news release stated. Everyone had escaped from that unit and seven other surrounding apartments.

When crews entered they discovered a fire in the kitchen area. That's also when the ceiling fell, but no injuries were reported.

Within about 10 minutes the fire was brought under control. The rest of the apartment suffered heat and smoke damage, and two lower-level apartments received water damage.

The fire started on the stovetop and the Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as unattended cooking.

The three damaged apartments will not be livable until repairs are made, the news release stated.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults and four children with housing.

The occupants of the other apartments were allowed to return since there was no damage.

Crews remained on the scene for about three hours.