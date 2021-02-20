 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes damage to three apartments at Woodside Village in Danville
1 comment
breaking editor's pick top story

Fire causes damage to three apartments at Woodside Village in Danville

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

An early Saturday morning fire blamed on unattended cooking caused damage to three Danville apartments at Woodside Village.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to the complex on Piney Forest Road.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a second-story apartment, a news release stated. Everyone had escaped from that unit and seven other surrounding apartments.

When crews entered they discovered a fire in the kitchen area. That's also when the ceiling fell, but no injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Within about 10 minutes the fire was brought under control. The rest of the apartment suffered heat and smoke damage, and two lower-level apartments received water damage.

The fire started on the stovetop and the Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as unattended cooking.

The three damaged apartments will not be livable until repairs are made, the news release stated.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults and four children with housing.

The occupants of the other apartments were allowed to return since there was no damage.

Crews remained on the scene for about three hours.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert