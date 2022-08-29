Fire causes heavy damage to apartment unit in Danville

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that caused heavy damage to an apartment at 360 Seminole Trail on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, apartment owner Jimmy Marston told the Danville Register & Bee he believed the unit was salvageable.

He he wasn't sure what the next step would be until he talked to the fire marshal.

"I'm going to have to get it fixed," said Marston, who has owned the unit for about 20 years.

At the scene, shattered glass, wood and other debris were scattered in front of the unit at 360. The second floor window and front door were gone, and melted, blackened vinyl siding could be seen.

A trail of blood underneath another second-floor window indicated where an occupant likely cut themselves with glass while escaping onto a lower, neighboring roof during the fire.

Neighbors would not talk on the record to the Danville Register & Bee.

Larry Jones, president of the Cabin Creek Unit Owners Association, had just found out about the fire Monday morning.

"We have to wait and see," Jones said when asked what was next. "We'll let the insurance adjusters come out and they determine who's responsible."

The unit at 360 had been refurbished a few years ago following a lightning-caused fire that resulted in water damage to the apartment, Jones said.

Crews responded to the unit shortly before midnight Sunday to find the apartment in the 12-unit, two-story complex heavily involved in flames, a news release reported.

Crews then started evacuating the nearby apartments and putting out the fire.

While the blaze caused heavy damage to both floors of one apartment, crews were able to keep it from spreading.

"All occupants were able to return to their homes with the exception of the original fire apartment and the apartment next door that will need some cleanup before returning," officials wrote in a news release.

The fire department stayed on scene for two-and-a-half hours.