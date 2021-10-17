Fire causes significant damage at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville

An early Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the call at about 2:30 a.m. to 250 Celetex Drive. The first units to arrive on scene found a fire in what a news release described as a medium-sized building that housed a large asphalt boiler and electric switches, pumps and panels.

"The building was on fire, which also included all the electrical equipment," Danville Fire Department battalion chief Brian K. Alderson wrote in a news release. "Much of the fire was coming from oil leaking from the boiler."

Foam was used to contain the flames, and power had already been shut off by plant personnel. Firefighters used a hand line to put out the blaze in the rest of the building.

The boiler was heated by peanut oil, Alderson said in the release. That oil was on fire and leaking out of the building.

"After controlling the fire, it was confirmed the runoff moved to a large lagoon beside the main plant," Alderson said. "Peanut oil is not considered to have an impact on the environment, especially in the small amount of runoff from the building."