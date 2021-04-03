Fire damages apartment complex near Danville; two suffer smoke inhalation

Two people were injured when a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex just outside of Danville.

It was at about 4:20 p.m. when Blairs Fire and Rescue responded to 600 North Pointe Lane to find heavy fire and smoke coming from apartments on the third floor, a news release reported.

It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control. Flames and water damaged several of the units, the news release said.

Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. One person was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and listed in stable condition.

The American Red Cross is helping an unspecified number of families impacted. Units from Ringgold, Mount Hermon, Kentuck, Dry Fork, Chatham, Tunstall and Grenta also responded to help.

The news release did not specify if a cause of the fire had been determined.

—From staff reports