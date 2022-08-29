Fire damages apartment in Danville

A Sunday night fire damaged an apartment in Danville.

Shortly before midnight, crews responded to 360 Seminole Trail to find one apartment in the 12-unit, two-story complex heavily involved in flames, a news release reported.

Crews then started evacuating the nearby apartments and putting out the fire.

While the blaze caused heavy damage to both floors of one apartment, crews were able to keep it from spreading.

"All occupants were able to return to their homes with the exception of the original fire apartment and the apartment next door that will need some cleanup before returning," officials wrote in a news release.

The fire department stayed on scene for two-and-a-half hours. The cause is under investigation.